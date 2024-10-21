Sudan: Armed Forces Issues Press Release On Kaykal Giving Up

Khartoum — The General Command of the Armed Forces issued a press release on Sunday on the occasion of the siding of the prominent commander of the insurgent Rapid Support Forces (RSF) with the national rank and the Armed Forces.

Hereunder the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) publishes the original text of the statement:

General Command of the Armed Forces

Press release

Sunday, 20th October 2024

The commander in the terrorist Daglo militia Abu Aqla Kaykal and a large number of his forces, siding with the truth and the nation and deciding to fight alongside our army, abandoned the lines of the rebel after discovering the falsehood of the claims of the terrorist Daglo militia and their co-conspirators and that they are no more than cheap tools to achieve a regional and international agenda of destroying the country in terms of land, people and capabilities.

The armed forces welcomes this brave step taken by them and confirms that its doors remain open to all those who side with the national and the armed forces. We also renew the amnesty of the head of the sovereignty council and commander in chief of the armed forces to any rebel that sides with the nation and reports to the nearest army base in all parts of Sudan.

Office of the spokesperson of the armed forces