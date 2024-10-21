Sudan: Armed Forces Issues Press Release On Kaykal Giving Up

20 October 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The General Command of the Armed Forces issued a press release on Sunday on the occasion of the siding of the prominent commander of the insurgent Rapid Support Forces (RSF) with the national rank and the Armed Forces.

Hereunder the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) publishes the original text of the statement:

General Command of the Armed Forces

Press release

Sunday, 20th October 2024

The commander in the terrorist Daglo militia Abu Aqla Kaykal and a large number of his forces, siding with the truth and the nation and deciding to fight alongside our army, abandoned the lines of the rebel after discovering the falsehood of the claims of the terrorist Daglo militia and their co-conspirators and that they are no more than cheap tools to achieve a regional and international agenda of destroying the country in terms of land, people and capabilities.

The armed forces welcomes this brave step taken by them and confirms that its doors remain open to all those who side with the national and the armed forces. We also renew the amnesty of the head of the sovereignty council and commander in chief of the armed forces to any rebel that sides with the nation and reports to the nearest army base in all parts of Sudan.

Office of the spokesperson of the armed forces

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.