Namibia: President Mbumba Reiterates Education As Equaliser

President Nangolo Mbumba says education remains a great equaliser unlocking doors towards economic independence.

Speaking at the University of Namibia's annual chancellor charity gala dinner on Friday, Mbumba said education ignites passion and enhances critical thinking.

"Higher education in particular plays a vital role in nation-building, profoundly impacting the lives of individuals, families and communities," he said.

Mbumba added that education has the power to uplift individuals and communities alike.

He stressed that opportunities for accessing higher education are critical.

"These opportunities are sometimes inaccessible for most of our Namibian youth due to financial barriers," Mbumba said.

He noted that there is a need to ensure no deserving student is left behind due to financial limitations.

Mbumba added that offering financial assistance that does not require repayment helps minimise student debt, and said students feeling financially secure would be more likely to persist through challenges and complete their degrees.

"By targeting under-represented groups, bursaries promote diversity within higher education institutions. This inclusivity enriches the academic environment and ensures that a broader range of perspectives and experiences are represented and shared," the president said.

Mbumba encouraged students to be motivated by the incentive of a bursary and to strive for excellence to secure such opportunities for themselves.