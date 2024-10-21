Namibia's Albertina Haimbala Jets Off to Philippines for Miss Earth Competition

Miss Earth Namibia 2024 Albertina Haimbala is travelling to Manila in the Philippines, where she will be representing Namibia in the Miss Earth competition.

Haimbala (24) will compete for the coveted title of Miss Earth 2024 against about 80 other delegates from around the world.

The pageant, which promotes environmental awareness alongside beauty, will include various pre-pageant activities and competitions leading up to the coronation.

Haimbala says the thought of wearing her nation's sash fills her with pride.

"I am ready for this. I have been preparing for over a year now.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for me. I will showcase our culture and talent on that stage.

"I am passionate about this contest because it loves and cares for our mother Earth. I am pleased to have the platform to educate people about the Earth and how to take care of it," she says.

Haimbala says the Philippines has always been her dream destination.

"The first thing I would like to experience is the food there. I can't wait to make a few friends there. I am looking forward to learn their traditions and cultures.

"I can hardly contain my excitement about the pageant. I have approached this journey with clear intention and I am so ready to raise my flag high," she says.

The grand event is set to take place on 9 November.