Angolan President Holds Talks With DRC and Rwanda Leaders

19 October 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — President João Lourenço held a telephone conversation on Saturday, with presidents Félix Tshisekedi, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and Paul Kagame from Rwanda, about the security situation in eastern DRC.

The head of state addressed with his two counterparts the latest updates within the scope of ongoing efforts of the Luanda process, as well as the next steps to achieve a lasting peace solution to the crisis affecting the eastern region of the DRC.

At the 4th ministerial meeting held in Luanda on October 12, under the mediation of Angola, the DRC and Rwanda reached an agreement on the activities and responsibilities contained in the harmonized plan for the neutralization of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR).

The parties called the experts to draw up a detailed implementation, the report of which should be analyzed at the next ministerial meeting on a date to be agreed.

The delegations were led by Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Francophonie of the DRC, Olivier Nduhungirehe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Rwanda, and Téte António, Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the ministers assessed the latest developments since their last ministerial session on September 14, 2024, and urged the two parties to respect the August 4 ceasefire agreement.

ART/CF/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.