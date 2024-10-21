Angolan President Holds Talks With DRC and Rwanda Leaders

Luanda — President João Lourenço held a telephone conversation on Saturday, with presidents Félix Tshisekedi, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and Paul Kagame from Rwanda, about the security situation in eastern DRC.

The head of state addressed with his two counterparts the latest updates within the scope of ongoing efforts of the Luanda process, as well as the next steps to achieve a lasting peace solution to the crisis affecting the eastern region of the DRC.

At the 4th ministerial meeting held in Luanda on October 12, under the mediation of Angola, the DRC and Rwanda reached an agreement on the activities and responsibilities contained in the harmonized plan for the neutralization of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR).

The parties called the experts to draw up a detailed implementation, the report of which should be analyzed at the next ministerial meeting on a date to be agreed.

The delegations were led by Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Francophonie of the DRC, Olivier Nduhungirehe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Rwanda, and Téte António, Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the ministers assessed the latest developments since their last ministerial session on September 14, 2024, and urged the two parties to respect the August 4 ceasefire agreement.

