Cabinda — A total of 2,350 liters of fuel heading to neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were seized on Friday by the customs tax police in Angola's northern Cabinda province, the Police said in a statement.

The product was seized in the outskirts of the tendequele crossing point found in a bush and packed in 94 plastic containers of 25 liters each and further handed over to the criminal investigation service in Cabinda for legal procedures.

JFC/JL/CF/AMP