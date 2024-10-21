Tanzania: Govt to Enhance Digital Education in Schools

Kilimanjaro — KILIMANJARO: THE Director General of the Information and Communication Technologies Commission (ICTC), Dr Nkundwe Mwasaga, has affirmed the government's commitment to advancing digital education across all school levels in collaboration with stakeholders, aimed at equipping Tanzanians with essential modern technology skills.

Speaking at the recent launch of a computer laboratory at Manushi Secondary School in Moshi Rural, Kilimanjaro region, Dr Mwasaga underlined the importance of digital literacy in today's rapidly evolving world, where technology is key to all aspects of life, including economic development.

"We must ensure that we provide digital education from primary schools to higher learning institutions. The technology sector is growing rapidly and Tanzania must not lag behind," Dr Mwasaga said.

He added that the government, through institutions like ICTC and in partnership with stakeholders, has invested significantly in nurturing students' technological talents as part of a broader effort to produce innovative experts capable of addressing the demands of a digital world.

The launch of the computer lab coincided with Manushi Secondary School's 15th graduation ceremony.

Dr Mwasaga noted that this milestone would greatly contribute to developing the technological skills of the students and benefit the surrounding community.

Dr Mwasaga also praised QSoft Technology Company for supporting the digital education project in schools.

He insisted that initiatives like this provide a strong foundation for nurturing digital competence in young Tanzanians, helping them adapt to modern technology and its challenges.

QSoft's Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Amali Bahanza, noted that the company introduced its digital education programme five years ago to improve digital literacy in primary and secondary schools, particularly in rural areas.

"The aim is to prioritise digital education, enabling students to utilise digital solutions for economic and other challenges," he stated.

QSoft provided 22 computers worth over 50 million Tanzanian shillings to Manushi Secondary School as part of the programme. The school's headteacher, Mr Khamis Mbawa, expressed gratitude to QSoft for the initiative, which he said would greatly enhance students' technological skills.