Zimbabwe's Youngest Chief Dies At 28 - His Passing Comes Barely a Fortnight After Daring Robbery At Homestead

21 October 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

ARGUABLY the youngest Chief in Zimbabwe, Oaheng Nare of Dibilashaba of Gwanda, Matabeleland South province, has died at the age of 28.

Nare was Chief Marupi.

The traditional leader reportedly succumbed to an unknown ailment at a private hospital at the weekend.

Gwanda district coordinator, Nomathemba Ndlovu confirmed the news, saying the traditional leader died at Health Point hospital in Harare "after a short illness."

Born Oaheng Nare on 26 February 1996, Chief Marupi succeeded his father, Lawrence Nare, who died in 2008.

Oaheng was installed in 2012 as a minor awaiting to officially take over in 2014 when he turned 18.

Misfortune recently hit the young Chief after armed robbers pounced on his homestead and vanished with his newly allocated Isuzu double-cab vehicle, R2 700 in cash, and two mobile phones. The chief had been given the vehicle just two weeks prior by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Sources say the youthful traditional leader is survived by his wife Rorisang Tlou.

