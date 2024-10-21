Sudanese-Libyan Executive Program for Joint Cooperation in the Field of Higher Education and Scientific Research Signed

20 October 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Tripoli — Executive Program for Joint Cooperation in the Field of Higher Education and Scientific Research for the Years 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 was signed Sunday in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, between the Sudanese and Libyan Ministries of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

This came during the reception of the Minister of Higher Education in the Government of National Unity, Dr. Imran Al-Qeeb, to the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Professor Mohamed Hassan Dahab.

The meeting touched on various issues and topics of joint interest in the field of higher education and scientific research, which contributes to developing cooperation and networking between universities and research centers in the two countries.

The agreement included cooperation between research centers in Libya and Sudan.

