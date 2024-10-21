Sudan: TSC Member, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces Receives a Convoy of in-Kind Support From Zadna Company

Omdurman — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Yassir Abdul-Rahman Hassan Al-Atta, received on Monday a delegation from Zadna International Investment Company Limited.

The Zadna delegation provided support and assistance to the armed forces in the Battle of Dignity.

Gen. Al-Atta thanked Zadna Company for this support, praising its efforts and growing roles in standing with the armed forces and other regular organs.

For his part, the Deputy Director General of Zadna Company and Head of the delegation Lieutenant General Abu Bakr Abdullah Adam, confirmed the company's full readiness to stand with the people and the armed forces until the vanishment of the rebel militia.