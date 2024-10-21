Uganda: Govt Urged On Promotion of Electric Cars to Curb Air Pollution

The Commissioner of Transport Regulation and Safety at the Ministry of Works and Transport, Winston Katushabe has made a clarion call for the government to reduce the importation of second-hand and aging vehicles.

He emphasized the urgent need to shift towards new and electric cars, as the transport sector has emerged as the leading contributor to the city's worsening air pollution.

Katushabe, addressing stakeholders during the Green Mobility Forum in Kampala highlighted the devastating impact of vehicle emissions on public health, noting that millions of people around the world die due to air pollution-related illnesses each year.

"With second-hand vehicles, we need to reduce them. Government must consider giving incentives to electric cars, or at least ensure people buy new cars. Charging systems can be developed to support this transition," Katushabe remarked.

"This will help save millions of lives affected by air pollution," he, added.

This is amid rising concerns about Kampala's air quality, which has been declining due to rapid urbanization, an influx of outdated vehicles, and poor traffic management.

The city's air pollution levels have exceeded safe limits, posing serious health risks, especially respiratory diseases among children and the elderly.

Professor Engineer Bainomugisha, Team Leader at AirQO, a platform that monitors air quality, underscored the importance of accurate data in tackling the issue.

"We need to have comprehensive data on the type, number, and quality of vehicles on the road to understand the emissions profile of each vehicle. Only then can we enforce emission regulations effectively," Bainomugisha said.

AirQO's ongoing research has revealed that vehicles in Uganda, many of them second-hand, are responsible for a significant share of carbon emissions, contributing to climate change and escalating air pollution levels.

Bainomugisha added that addressing the problem requires collaborative efforts from both the public and private sectors to implement sustainable measures.

However, private sector players especially those in the transport business expressed dissatisfaction noting that the shift to electric and new vehicles presents a significant challenge for the average Ugandan, where the majority rely on affordable second-hand cars to meet their transportation needs.

"Electric vehicles, though environmentally friendly, are currently beyond the financial reach of many citizens, given their high purchase costs and limited local infrastructure, we might lose business or even get knocked out of the market by those with financial muscle," Tadeo Musinguzi, Proprietor, Safe travel Limited said.

Uganda has approximately 2.7 million registered vehicles, including cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

Many of these vehicles are over 15 years old, contributing significantly to air pollution due to their inefficient engines and lack of modern emission control technologies.

Last year, government put a regulation starting from July 1, 2023, to stop Ugandans from importing cars older than 15 years to limit environmental pollution.

A vehicle manufactured in 2008 was the oldest that would be imported into the country based on the new 15-year age limit.

However, the implementation of the new old-vehicle policy has been blurry and controversial to date.

However, newer cars, for instance, those manufactured in 2010 onwards, are more expensive to buy from overseas markets such as Japan and attract higher taxes than brand-new ones.

The proposed shift to electric vehicles and the enforcement of emission standards could mark a turning point in Uganda's fight to safeguard public health and mitigate climate change.

Experts believe that Uganda must prioritize reducing its carbon footprint, starting with cleaner, greener transport solutions.