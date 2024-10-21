Somalia: Somali President Concludes Regional Tour in Djibouti, Focuses On Security and Cooperation

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud touched down in Djibouti Sunday evening, marking the final leg of his diplomatic tour which included visits to Uganda and Burundi.

This series of high-level meetings highlights Somalia's commitment to fostering strong regional alliances and discussing critical regional security issues.

During his engagements in Uganda and Burundi, President Mohamud held talks with government officials, focusing on enhancing cooperation in counter-terrorism, trade, and regional stability.

A significant portion of these discussions revolved around gratitude for the support provided by these nations in the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), which has been pivotal in combating Al-Shabaab militants and stabilizing the region.

The visit to Djibouti, a key player in the Horn of Africa, was anticipated to further these discussions, potentially exploring new avenues for collaboration in security, economic development, and infrastructure projects under the auspices of regional bodies like the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

President Mohamud's diplomatic offensive comes at a crucial time as Somalia continues to rebuild post-conflict, seeking to solidify its position within the international community while tackling domestic challenges.

His itinerary included not only strategic dialogues but also meetings with the Somali diaspora, emphasizing the importance of remittances and investment back into Somalia.

The President's tour, wrapping up in Djibouti, is seen as a strategic outreach to bolster Somalia's regional influence and ensure sustained support for its peacekeeping efforts.

The outcomes of these visits are expected to have lasting impacts on Somalia's regional diplomacy and internal security framework.