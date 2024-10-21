Somalia: Tense Standoff Continues in Luuq District After Tribal Clashes

Luuq, Somalia — Clashes between rival tribal militias in Luuq district, Gedo region, persist, following an outbreak of violence that claimed at least 10 lives yesterday.

The ongoing conflict has sparked fears of further skirmishes and displacement among the local population.

Residents of Luuq are beginning to flee their homes as the situation deteriorates, with reports indicating a significant number of casualties, including civilians, alongside those directly involved in the conflict.

Despite the ongoing hostilities, efforts towards peace are underway, with a reconciliation meeting between community elders from both sides taking place in Kismayo.

The outcome of this meeting is yet to be seen, as the fighting continues to cast a shadow over the region's stability.