Kenya: Over 2,000 Residents in Muranga Benefit From Free M-Pesa Foundation Medical Camp

Nairobi — More than 2,000 residents in Muranga County benefitted from a free specialised medical camp hosted by the M-PESA Foundation in partnership with Zuri Health and Amref at Kigumo Sub County Hospital in Kigumo Sub County.

The Foundation also distributed 50 mama packs at Longisa County Referral Hospital containing essentials for mothers and babies as part of its efforts to enhance maternal and child health.

This marked M-PESA Foundation's third cancer-themed medical camp, as the world continues to observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Foundation has invested KES 36 million to hold the camps in 4 counties, where the focus is on screening and providing healthcare services related to breast, prostate, cervical, and colon cancer.

"As we continue to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we aim to raise as much awareness as possible on the importance of early cancer screenings for better chances at treatment. This marks our third cancer-themes medical camp, where we have provided breast, cervical, colon and prostate cancer screenings for over 50 patients in Nairobi and Taita Taveta Counties," said Patricia Ithau, Trustee, M-PESA Foundation.

Patients diagnosed with or at risk of cancer received nutritional and psychosocial support, while telemedicine was also leveraged to enable patients to consult with oncologists. To ensure proper aftercare, the foundation has also committed to providing free one-year medical cover for up to 20 patients diagnosed with cancer at each of the camps.

The first and second medical camps for the month were held in Nairobi and Taita Taveta Counties, respectively. Over 6,500 patients received treatment, and over 50 patients received cancer screenings. The next camp will be held in Homa Bay County.

Other services offered at the camp were eye care consultations, fistula screening, general doctor consultations, diabetes screening, hypertension monitoring, and elderly and child health consultations in partnership with Zuri Heath, Lion's Sightfirst Eye Hospital, and the respective county governments.