Africa: CBE Coach Birhanu - We Want to Surprise Africa At the CAF Women's Champions League

As the head coach of Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE), Heye Gizaw Birhanu has led his team to a historic triumph in the CAF Women's Champions League CECAFA qualifiers.

This year, CBE emerged victorious by defeating Kenya Police Bullets 1-0 in the final held at the Abebe Bikila Stadium in Addis Ababa.

This victory marks a significant milestone for the club, as they seek to make a strong impression in the upcoming CAF Women's Champions League.

After falling short in the finals of the previous two editions, Coach Birhanu's determination and leadership have propelled CBE into this prestigious tournament, where they will represent the CECAFA zone.

In this exclusive interview with CAFOnline.com, we delve into Coach Birhanu's reflections on the journey so far, the aspirations for the CAF Women's Champions League, and his vision for Ethiopian women's football.

🇪🇹 Ethiopia's pride. 👏CBE WFC has qualified to the 2024 #CAFWCL for the first time ever. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pHAP6sLXMd-- CAF Women's Football (@CAFwomen) August 29, 2024

How would you describe the journey to winning the CECAFA qualifiers?

It was tough. We won all five matches and lifted the trophy for the zone. Having reached the final in previous tournaments, our experience really helped us.

What do you hope to achieve in the CAF Women's Champions League?

We want to showcase the level at which Ethiopian women's football is improving. We believe East African football is evolving with great knowledge. We hope to be a surprising team in our first participation.

How challenging do you expect the tournament to be?

It is clear that it will be difficult because we will be competing against the best eight women's teams in Africa. The tournament improves from year to year, and we must be ready.

How do you view the current state of Ethiopian women's football?

I think Ethiopian women's football is undergoing a significant revolution, and we want to demonstrate that. Our players are moving to other countries as professionals, and at this tournament, they have the opportunity to shine and attract attention from European teams.

Are there any standout players in your team that fans should watch?

While we have seen star players in the CECAFA Zone qualification, I hope that all our players will be a joy to watch, especially since this is our first tournament.

How can your participation in this tournament impact Ethiopian football?

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Africa Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Ethiopian national team has participated in three African Cups but hasn't qualified in the last 12 years. Our road to the CAF Women's Champions League can serve as a catalyst for the evolution of Ethiopian football, benefiting our country, club, coaches, staff, and players, thus elevating our level.

How do you plan to differentiate your team's style of play?

African footballers are strong, and many teams utilize set pieces and long-range shots to score. However, we play a possession-based style, similar to Tiki-Taka, which we believe provides entertainment for spectators. We want to ensure that we are building a great team with this approach.

What changes do you believe CAF should implement to support women's football?

CAF needs to ensure that its rules are respected by federations. For example, unless all men's teams have a women's team, they should not be allowed to participate in the country's highest league. However, in East Africa, I don't think some are implementing this rule is perfectly. As CAF is these days focusing on women's football as much as it does on men's football, I can see a bright future ahead for African women's football.