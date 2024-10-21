Ethiopia: PM Abiy Holds Talks With UN Secretary-General António Guterres

21 October 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres in the early hours of this morning.

"I am pleased to welcome United Nations Secretary General António Guterres to Ethiopia and had the pleasure of receiving him this morning at my office, where we discussed various regional and multilateral issues," the Premier said in a social media post.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Addis Ababa last night to participate in the annual meeting of United Nations and African Union leaders.

The Secretary-General is also expected to inaugurate the newly renovated headquarters of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

