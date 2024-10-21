Ethiopia: UN Secretary-General António Guterres Arrives in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa — UN Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Addis Ababa last night to participate in the annual meeting of United Nations and African Union leaders.

Upon his Arrival at Bole International Airport, Guterres as welcomed by State Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Ambassador Birtukan Ayano, and UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina J. Mohammed.

During his visit, Guterres is anticipated to participate in the annual meeting of UN- African Union leaders.

Additionally, the Secretary-General is expected to inaugurate the renovated headquarters of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.