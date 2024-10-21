Sudan Announces Readiness to Transport South Sudan's Oil After Months of Suspension Due to Force Majeure

Portsudan — Sudan announced its readiness to convey South Sudan's oil from the South Sudanese fields to all parts of the world via ships at Bashayer Port in Portsudan.

This was stated by the Minister of Energy and Petroleum, Dr. Muhi-Eddin Naeem Mohamed Saeed, on Sunday at the ships' berth at Bashayer Port for exporting oil in Portsudan, during his reception of the South Sudanese delegation led by President Salva Kiir's advisor for security affairs, Tut Galwak, accompanied by the Minister of Petroleum, the Director General of the Intelligence Service, and a number of technicians from the Republic of South Sudan.

The Minister of Energy and Oil stressed the eternal relationship between the two countries, describing them as one people in two countries, explaining that oil is one of the most important factors linking the two countries and is witnessing full cooperation between the Ministries of Petroleum in the two countries and great cooperation between the two companies "Bashaer Sudanese Pipelines and Dabok South Sudan" to monitor the flow of crude oil from South Sudan to the export ports, praising the Sudanese cadres working in the crude oil transport company for their capabilities and efforts they made to maintain the lines in light of the oil stoppage.

For his part, Tut Galwak, Advisor to the President of the Republic of South Sudan for Security Affairs, thanked the efforts of the Ministry of Energy and Oil and Bashayer Pipelines Company, stressing that oil is gaining attention from the two countries because it represents a common factor that benefits the two peoples, revealing the difficult circumstances experienced by the people of South Sudan due to the stoppage of oil exports, so it is necessary to re-export oil to global markets, giving good news to the citizens of the two countries that all obstacles have been resolved and the pipeline is ready and the workers in the two ministries are making great, appreciating the technical efforts.

The General Manager of Bashayer Pipelines Company, Eng. Ibrahim Adam, detailed the impediments that led to the disruption of the flow of crude oil and the disruption of the transmission line due to the security and natural conditions represented by torrents and floods, which led to the delay of maintenance operations in the line and sites that reached the stage of freezing the crude oil.