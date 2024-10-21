Kenya: Mt Elgon Makes Maiden Docking At Kisumu, Boosting Regional Fuel Transport

Oil tanker MT Elgon made its maiden call at the port, docking at the Kisumu Oil Jetty in a move set to boost fuel transport across the Great Lakes region.

Launched in 2024, the vessel will support key inland markets and cut on the time taken by truckers on the road.

Officials from the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and Lake Victoria Logistics Limited welcomed the vessel during a ceremony that also featured the arrival of its sister ship, MT Kabaka Mutebi II, which was en route to Jinja Port in Uganda, carrying 4.5 million liters of fuel.

The addition of MT Elgon to the fleet highlights the growing importance of Kisumu Port in regional logistics, particularly in connecting landlocked markets in Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Kisumu Port is expected to set a new record this year, with cargo throughput anticipated to exceed 200,000 tonnes.

In the first half of 2024, the port handled 125,503 tonnes of cargo, a 51.5 percent increase from the 60,910 tonnes recorded in the same period last year, according to the Kenya Ports Authority. The port has also seen a surge in vessel calls, with 116 by July, up by 63 from the same period in 2023.

During the event, Steve Mainda, chairman of Lake Victoria Logistics Limited, announced plans to deploy two additional petroleum vessels in the region to boost the transportation of goods and support social and economic growth.

"We are in the process of building two more vessels that will operate on Lake Victoria due to the high level of efficiency at Kisumu Port and the strong relationship between Kenya and Uganda," Dr Mainda said.

KPA's Kisumu Port official, Charles Kitur, officially welcomed MT Elgon on behalf of the managing director, presenting a certificate of first call and a commemorative plaque to the vessel's captain, Debashish Kumar.

Mr Kitur noted that the increased cargo and petroleum vessel traffic had significantly boosted the port's throughput, positioning Kisumu as a key hub for trade in the region.

MT Elgon joins a fleet that includes MT Kabaka Mutebi II, MV Uhuru II, MV Uhuru, MV Orion II, and Orion III.