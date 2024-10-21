Botswana: Climate Change Awareness in Botswana Is Low, but Informed Citizens Desire Action

Majorities call for 'a lot more' effort by the government, rich countries, and the private sector.

Key findings

Almost half (45%) of Batswana say droughts have become more severe in their region over the past 10 years, double the share of those who say they have lessened in severity (22%). o Only one in 20 citizens (5%) say floods have grown in severity over the past decade, a significant decline from the 31% who said as much in 2017.

Only three in 10 Batswana (29%) say they have heard of climate change. o Awareness of climate change is lowest among the elderly and the least educated members of society.

Among those who are aware of climate change: o Two-thirds (67%) say it is making life in Botswana "somewhat worse" (32%) or "much worse" (35%). o Eight in 10 (80%) say citizens can help curb the phenomenon, and a similar proportion (78%) want their government to take steps now to limit climate change, even if it is expensive, causes job losses, or takes a toll on the economy. o More than four in 10 (44%) identify individuals as having the primary responsibility to limit climate change, while one-third (32%) say the government should take the lead. o About seven in 10 call for "a lot more" effort to limit climate change on the part of the government (71%), business and industry (71%), and developed countries (67%).

Almost half (45%) of Batswana say they are satisfied with the government's performance in addressing climate change, 32% report being dissatisfied, and 23% say they "don't know."

Climate change, defined by the United Nations (n.d.) as "long-term shifts in weather patterns and temperatures," has far-reaching consequences for both the environment and human societies. Understanding public perceptions and knowledge of climate change is critical for effective government mitigation and adaptation strategies.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (2022) provides extensive scientific evidence linking climate change to human activities. It is clear, however, that ignorance and misperceptions about climate change persist among the general public (Petrescu-Mag, Burny, Banatean-Dunea, & Petrescu, 2022).

Studies examining knowledge about climate change among Batswana reveal varied levels of awareness. A 2020 study found that elderly Batswana farmers in the Kgalagadi-North District recognise changes in their local climate over the past three decades, such as irregular rainfall, higher temperatures, and recurring droughts (Mabula & Abdeta, 2020). But a 2024 study found that understanding of the underlying scientific concepts in the same district is severely limited and revealed a lack of awareness about climate change causes and the potential impacts on citizens' livelihoods (Mabula, Sianga, & Angassa, 2024).

Perceptions of climate change impacts among Batswana are influenced by their lived experiences and observations. Research has identified increased temperatures, erratic rainfall patterns, and prolonged droughts as the most perceptible impacts of climate change in Botswana (Bosekeng, Mogotsi, & Bosekeng, 2020).

Factors that shape climate change adaptation measures among farmers include the number of years spent farming, educational background, and marital status (Juana, Okurut, Makepe, & Kahaka, 2016). Other research indicates that most farmers are influenced by indigenous knowledge in their adaptation strategies (Mogomotsi, Sekelemani, & Mogomotsi, 2020).

The government of Botswana has recognised the importance of addressing climate change, particularly to boost the economy and create jobs. The National Climate Change Strategy policy paper reaffirms the country's commitment to sustainable development and outlines strategies for climate resilience, including by improving water conservation and promoting reuse, developing ecosystem land-use planning, enhancing livestock rangeland efficiency and management practices, creating an enabling environment for renewable energy investments, and providing finance for climate change adaptation projects in rural settlements (Government of Botswana, 2018).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Environment Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This dispatch reports on a special survey module included in the Afrobarometer Round 9 questionnaire to explore Africans' experiences and perceptions of climate change.

Findings show that almost half of Batswana say droughts have become more severe over the past 10 years. Yet general awareness of climate change is very low, with fewer than one third of citizens saying they've heard of the concept.

Among those who are aware of climate change, two-thirds say it is contributing to a deteriorating quality of life in Botswana, and overwhelming majorities demand greater action to limit it, including by their fellow citizens, the government, rich countries, and private industry.

Prof. Mogopodi Lekorwe Mogopodi is the Afrobarometer national investigator in Botswana

Wilford Molefe Wilford Molefe is the co-national investigator for Botswana.

Thabo Bogopa Thabo Bogopa is a researcher.