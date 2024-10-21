South Africa: KZN Makes Significant Strides in HIV but Males 15 and Older in KZN Urged to Circumcise

The country is short of resources to meet the high demand for male circumcision

While the recent study by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) revealed that people living with HIV in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has dropped from 1.99 million in 2017 to 1.98 million in 2022, the province still has the second highest HIV prevalence in the country. However, increased rates of circumcision and an intensive antiretroviral treatment programme have led to significant strides in the fight against HIV in KZN.

The alarming reality for KZN is that more than 1,000 youth aged 15 to 24 are contracting HIV every week, according to the latest report from the SA National AIDS Council.

The HSRC study called for enhanced public awareness and demand for medical male circumcision for those aged 15 and older.

Health NGO, Right to Care , is partnering with the the departments of Health and Higher Education and Training in KZN and working with Higher Health to reach students in universities and TVET colleges to take care of their health, circumcise and make responsible sexual health decisions. Efforts like these are critical to meeting targets to reduce HIV as a public health threat. Circumcision is available at no charge across the country.

The late King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu launched a male circumcision campaign for the Zulu nation in 2010. He believed that since his subjects were the face of HIV in the country; it was necessary to revive and include the male circumcision custom as part of the comprehensive prevention strategy against HIV infection.

The good news in the HSRC study is that KZN has the highest rate of medical circumcision in the country at 87.6% and self-reported male circumcision continues to increase.

"The late King's vision has paid off with reduced infection rates in KZN. As HIV remains a serious challenge in South Africa, medical circumcision is a proven means to help protect men and their partners from HIV and STIs. It reduces the risk of HIV through sexual transmission by as much as 60%," adds Dr Khumbulani Moyo, Head of the VMMC programme at Right to Care.

Moyo adds, "Circumcision is an important part of a man's overall physical health. We are urging males of all ages to circumcise and to help reduce the risk and spread of HIV. Circumcision also assists in preventing the transmission of the human papillomavirus virus (HPV), the leading cause of cervical cancer in women and penile cancer in men - yet more good reasons to circumcise."

"While medical circumcision is done under local anesthetic and takes only 30 minutes, besides the anesthetic injection before the procedure, there is very little pain. Your healthcare worker will tell you everything you need to know, including how to care for your wound," says Moyo.

"Before circumcision, our highly experienced medical teams will conduct comprehensive health screenings that include testing for HIV and screening for STIs, TB, blood pressure, and diabetes. We also facilitate counseling including physical and mental health questions. As part of our commitment to comprehensive HIV prevention, we refer men who are at a high risk of HIV infection to be initiated onto Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP)," adds Moyo.

To find out more about free medical circumcision or to make an appointment, call or send a 'please call me' to the Right to Care circumcision helpline on 082 808 6152. You can also find Right to Care on Facebook .

About Right to Care

Right to Care is a non-profit organisation that supports and delivers prevention, care, and treatment services for HIV and TB. Through technical assistance, Right to Care supports South Africa's National Department of Health (NDOH) and its provinces and provides direct services in facilities. It is funded by United States Government donors and collaborates with the private sector to implement community health programmes.

Right to Care's circumcision districts include:

● KwaZulu-Natal - eThekwini, Harry Gwala, King Cetshwayo, Ugu, Umgungundlovu, Uthukela and Zululand.

● Gauteng - Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Sedibeng.

● Free State - Lejweleputswa and Thabo Mofutsanyane.

● Eastern Cape - Alfred Nzo, Amathole, Buffalo City, Chris Hani and Oliver Tambo.

● Mpumalanga - Ehlanzeni, Nkangala and Gert Sibande.

● Limpopo - Capricorn and Mopani.

● North West - Bojanala Platinum, Dr Kenneth Kaunda and Ngaka Modiri Molema.

● Western Cape - Cape Town.