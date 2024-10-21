Tanzania: Samia Hassan Honours Mzee Hiza, Diamond Win Big

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has recognised a veteran musician Mzee Steve Hiza with a 50m/- award during the Tanzania Music Awards (TMA), where Naseeb Abdul alias 'Diamond Platnumz' dominated the night with five accolades.

The colourful event took place in Dar es Salaam on Saturday evening and icing on the cake of the evening was Mzee Hiza receiving the newly introduced Lifetime Achievement Award for his enduring song, "Tanzania ndio nchi ya Furaha," by Atomic Jazz Band which has resonated through generations.

Originally produced in 1967, the song has been a staple since the era of the country's first President, Julius Nyerere and is frequently played at official events. It celebrates the joy and unity found in Tanzania while honouring Nyerere's role in the country's independence.

"I am grateful that this song is played at various events, both within and outside the country. Special thanks to President Samia for her generous support," Hiza expressed.

He also mentioned that despite his age, he continues to compose and plans to release a new song dedicated to President Samia.

The award was presented to Hiza by Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports Damas Ndumbaro, who praised the TMA organisers for introducing the Lifetime Achievement category.

Meanwhile, it was a triumphant night for Diamond Platnumz, who secured the titles of Best Male Artiste of the Year, Best Male Performer of the Year, Best Dance Music of the Year ( "Awii"), Best Video of the Year (also "Awii") and Best Collaboration of the Year ( "Enjoy").

Faustina Mfinanga, known as Nandy, was awarded Best Female Artiste of the Year, while Zuhura Othman or Zuchu and took home the titles of Best Female Music Performer and Best Female Bongo Flava Singer.

Veteran artist Ali Kiba won Best Bongo Flava Song of the Year for "Mahaba," and Salmin Maengo (s2Kizzy), was recognised as Best Music Producer of the Year. Omary Mwanga or Mario, clinched both Best Songwriter of the Year and Best Male Bongo Flava Artiste of the Year. Dulla Makabila was awarded Best Singeli Artiste of the Year.

The hip-hop community shone through with Young Lunya winning Best Hip-hop Artiste of the Year and Best Hip-hop Song of the Year. Rajab Kahali, known as Harmonize, also excelled, winning Best Album of the Year for "Visit Bongo" and Best Song of the Year for "Single Again."

The evening was a vibrant celebration of Tanzania's musical talent and legacy.