Africa: World Takes Crucial Step to Make Peace with Nature

With some 23,000 pre-registered delegates representing almost every country on Earth, today's ceremonial opening of the 16th Conference of the Parties under the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD COP 16) marks the arrival of a critical moment for biodiversity.

Following COP 15's historic adoption of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF) in 2022, the two-week meeting in Cali is expected to be a defining event in implementation of the framework's ambitious goals and 23 targets for 2030, including protection of 30% of the world's land and seas by 2030, reducing harmful subsidies, and restoring degraded ecosystems.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro will speak at a ceremonial opening (4:30 pm local time) alongside United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres (via video) and Susana Muhamad, Colombia's Environment Minister, the incoming President of COP 16.

Expected attendees later in the conference include the heads of government of Brazil, Ecuador, Hait, Guinea-Bissau, Guatemala, Mozambique, and Surinam, and the vice-presidents of Bolivia, Gabon, Kenya, Cuba, and Spain. They will be joined by almost 100 ministers for COP 16's High Level Segment (Oct. 29-30), as delegates work to wrap up negotiations before COP 16 concludes on Nov. 1.

Delegates have significant work ahead of them. Countries are expected to demonstrate progress in the implementation of the historic Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF).

They will negotiate to operationalize the multilateral mechanism (established by COP 15) for the fair and equitable sharing of benefits from the use of Digital Sequence Information on genetic resources (DSI), including a global fund.

Negotiators are also expected to find common ground on how to mobilise additional resources for biodiversity protection and ensure they are delivered in timely fashion where they are most needed.

The focus will also be on recognizing and leveraging the contributions of indigenous peoples and local communities as custodians of biodiversity and key partners in its conservation, restoration, and sustainable use

The stakes at COP 16 have never been higher. The discussions reflect the multifaceted challenges that our planet faces. More importantly, they underscore the urgent need for collective action.

The question looming over the gathering is: Will the world be able to turn commitments into actionable change?

Key issues

National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plans: The First Progress Report on the KMGBF

COP 16 is pivotal for assessing national contributions to the KMGBF. Parties are currently working to update or create a National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP), detailing how they will contribute to the global biodiversity targets. COP 15 agreed that if countries were not in a position to complete these by COP 16, they could submit national targets aligned with those at the global level. For the first time since COP 15, countries will present their progress in developing and implementing NBSAPs, a litmus test for whether the world is on track to meet the global biodiversity targets set for 2030.

Beyond the 33 National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans submitted by Parties so far, an additional 105 parties have submitted national targets. (https://ort.cbd.int/dashboard#0.4/0/0)

The review of these plans and targets will highlight successes and consider the obstacles that stand in the way of achieving the targets. There are enormous challenges, from limited funding to conflicting political priorities. But the world needs NBSAPs that are both ambitious and realistic.

Digital Sequence Information: An Emerging Frontier in Biodiversity

One of the more complex and evolving issues on the COP 16 agenda is Digital Sequence Information on genetic resources (DSI). This refers to the digital representation of genetic sequences that underpins research into plant and animal genetics. While DSI offers immense potential for scientific innovation—enabling new discoveries in fields like agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology—it also presents significant challenges regarding access and benefit-sharing (ABS). The use of genetic information without proper compensation to the countries or communities from which it originates has stirred debates since discussions on synthetic biology at COP 13 in 2016 in Cancun.

At COP 15, the international community reached a landmark agreement to ensure that benefits derived from the use of DSI would be shared fairly and equitably. A new global multilateral mechanism was established, including a global fund to facilitate the equitable sharing of these benefits.

At COP 16, delegates will review the outcomes of a two-year negotiation process and are asked to agree on how to operationalize this mechanism — who should pay, how much, when, who will receive funding, and other fundamental questions. With active participation from stakeholders across indigenous and local communities, industry, academia, and the scientific community, COP 16 will test whether the international community can move from theory to practice in sharing the benefits of genetic research in a way that fosters equity and sustainability while mobilizing resources for implementation, including support for indigenous peoples and local communities.

Unlocking Finance for Biodiversity from all sources

There is just a year left to reach a critical target: the mobilization of $20 billion per year in official development assistance for biodiversity conservation and sustainable use. According to the OECD, The world is still 23% short of this target for the end of 2025. The Global Biodiversity Framework Fund, created by the Global Environment Facility, and the Kunming Biodiversity Fund, created by China, both launched over the last year, represent a significant step forward. But few countries and no private sector or philanthropic organizations have committed the needed funding. This shortfall jeopardizes the ambitious goal of securing $200 billion annually from all sources by 2030 to protect Earth's ecosystems.

Negotiators will discuss whether a new global funding mechanism is needed to complement the existing mechanisms, and will look at a variety of options, including the private sector, biodiversity credits, blended financing, multilateral development banks, and others in bridging the funding gap.

Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities: Guardians of Biodiversity

The involvement of indigenous peoples and local communities (IPLCs) in biodiversity conservation has been a cornerstone of the CBD. Their traditional knowledge, practices, and deep connection to the land make them invaluable allies in the global effort to protect ecosystems.

The KMGBF's target to protect 30% of the Earth's lands and waters by 2030 is crucial for safeguarding nature and humanity's future. But beyond state-protected areas, a key to achieving this goal lies in recognizing the rights and contributions of indigenous peoples and local communities, who already conserve significant parts of the planet.

At COP 15, Parties agreed to develop a new program of work aimed at ensuring the full involvement of these groups in achieving the goals of the KMGBF. At COP 16, crucial decisions will be made regarding the institutional arrangements needed to realize this goal.

Several options are on the table, including establishing a permanent subsidiary body or continuing with the existing Working Group, albeit with a revised mandate. Whatever the decision, it is clear that indigenous peoples and local communities must play a central role in biodiversity governance. Their knowledge of sustainable practices, such as customary uses of biological resources, offers lessons in resilience and conservation that are increasingly vital in the face of climate change and environmental degradation.

Climate Change and Biodiversity

Climate change and biodiversity loss are two sides of the same coin. As ecosystems deteriorate due to rising temperatures, shifting weather patterns, land use change, and invasive species, biodiversity diminishes. Conversely, healthy ecosystems act as buffers against climate change, absorbing carbon and providing resilience against extreme weather events. Delegates at COP 16 will have before them the latest scientific and technical data on the relationship between biodiversity and climate change, particularly the findings from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's (IPCC) 6th Assessment Report.

The question now is how biodiversity conservation and climate mitigation and adaptation strategies can be better integrated. Ecosystem-based approaches to climate resilience are gaining traction, but much more needs to be done to bring these into mainstream policy and practice. COP 16 represents a critical juncture for bridging the gap between biodiversity and climate goals.

Biodiversity and Health

At COP 16, the relationship between biodiversity and health will be front and center as delegates review a global action plan that integrates these connections into national policies while supporting implementation of the Framework and the objectives of the Convention.

Biodiversity loss is linked to the rise of zoonotic diseases, food insecurity, and ecosystem degradation. Conversely, healthy ecosystems provide essential services that support human health, from clean air and water to medicinal plants. Addressing the biodiversity-health nexus is not only a moral imperative but also an economic one, as environmental degradation contributes significantly to the global disease burden.

Invasive Alien Species: A Global Threat

Invasive alien species (IAS) are one of the leading drivers of biodiversity loss, and COP 16 will review updated scientific information from IPBES on managing and controlling their spread. These species, introduced into ecosystems where they have no natural predators or controls, wreak havoc on biodiversity and agricultural systems alike. Voluntary guidance developed by the CBD's Subsidiary Body on Scientific, Technical, and Technological Advice (SBSTTA) will offer Parties the tools they need to combat IAS in the context of climate change.

Given that IAS are a cross-cutting issue affecting all regions and ecosystems, COP 16 will emphasize the need for global cooperation in tackling this problem. With climate change exacerbating the spread of invasive species, urgent action is required to prevent further ecological damage.

Risk assessment and risk management: A pivotal moment in the regulation of living modified organisms

As scientific advances continue to accelerate, the international community faces a pivotal moment in the regulation of living modified organisms (LMOs), particularly those containing engineered gene drives. These technologies have the potential to revolutionize fields like agriculture and public health, offering solutions to problems such as invasive species or mosquito-borne diseases. However, they also pose significant risks to biodiversity and human health, risks that must be carefully assessed before we rush ahead.

In Cali, a crucial step will be taken toward providing the tools to assess and manage the risks posed by these LMOs. The Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety, a landmark treaty on protecting biodiversity from the potential dangers of genetic engineering, will consider new voluntary guidance on assessing the risks of gene drives. This guidance, developed through extensive expert collaboration, offers a pathway for countries to make informed decisions.

Gene drives, which can spread modified traits through entire populations of species, offer immense promise but also come with unpredictable consequences for ecosystems. How do we ensure that introducing such a powerful tool will not inadvertently disrupt delicate environmental balances? The voluntary guidelines under discussion aim to provide a foundation for answering this question.

Additionally, discussions will resume on the risks of living modified fish, considering similar guidance for comprehensive risk assessments across various forms of genetic modification. As we move into this new era of biotechnology, thoughtful, science-based regulation will be essential. The decisions made in these global forums will determine whether these innovations can truly benefit humanity without jeopardizing the biodiversity that sustains life on Earth.

Marine and Coastal Biodiversity: Safeguarding Our Oceans

Oceans cover more than 70% of the Earth's surface and are home to an astonishing array of life. Yet, marine and coastal ecosystems are under immense pressure from overfishing, pollution, and climate change. At COP 16, Parties will discuss how to better protect these vital ecosystems, focusing on identifying ecologically significant marine areas and enhancing global cooperation to boost ratification of the new UN Agreement on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ Agreement).

The health of our oceans is not just an environmental concern—it is a matter of survival for millions of people who depend on marine resources for their livelihoods. Sustainable management of marine biodiversity is crucial for achieving the goals of the KMGBF and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Comments:

"For humanity to thrive, nature must flourish. Destroying nature inflames conflict, hunger and disease; fuels poverty, inequality, and the climate crisis; and damages sustainable development, green jobs, cultural heritage, and GDP. The Global Biodiversity Framework promises to reset relations with Earth and its ecosystems. But we are not on track. Your task at this COP is to convert words into action."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

"Colombia as host country of the COP16 hopes that this will be the COP of implementation, in which concrete actions can be articulated for the fulfillment of the Kunming Montreal Global Framework, and that the conservation and care of biodiversity can be positioned at the same level as decarbonization and energy transition. Furthermore, for us, it is essential that this is a platform for indigenous peoples, local communities and all sectors of society to feel represented and heard in their crucial role in making Peace with Nature."

Colombia Environment Minister Susana Muhamad, incoming COP President

"The global community must seize this moment to ensure that biodiversity is not just preserved but also restored and valued for the crucial role it plays in sustaining life on Earth. COP 16 is the time to move from words to action. The future of life on our planet depends on it."

CBD Executive Secretary Astrid Schomaker

All eyes will be on Cali as #COP16Colombia begins under the theme #PeaceWithNature. This will be a key moment to turn Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework commitments into tangible action.