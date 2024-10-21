Somalia: Fresh Clashes Erupt in Gedo's Luuq Town

Luuq — Fresh fighting erupted early Sunday in the town of Luuq, Gedo region, leading to widespread panic as residents fled for their lives amid heavy gunfire.

Reports from local sources indicate that the violence broke out under unclear circumstances, with multiple casualties feared and several people reportedly injured.

According to witnesses, the battle raged throughout the morning, with both sides exchanging heavy fire. Civilians, caught in the crossfire, abandoned their homes, seeking safety in neighbouring villages and makeshift shelters. Although the exact number of fatalities has not yet been confirmed, concerns are mounting about the scale of the conflict.

This latest flare-up comes just three months after Gedo was rocked by a series of deadly clashes that claimed the lives of at least 15 people and displaced over 40,000 others.

Those clashes were largely attributed to power struggles between local militias. Sunday's incident raises fears of a renewed cycle of violence in a region already grappling with instability.

The Gedo region, strategically located in southern Somalia, has long been a hotspot for tension, particularly between the regional Jubaland administration and local militias.

The region has historically struggled with governance issues and is a key battleground for control among various groups. Jubaland authorities, led by President Ahmed Madobe, have faced resistance from local factions that challenge the legitimacy of the administration's rule over certain areas, including Luuq.

In the previous spate of violence in July, local militias were accused of stoking unrest to divert attention from the ongoing fight against Al-Shabaab, Somalia's notorious militant group. While Jubaland officials placed the blame squarely on these militias, analysts suggest that the conflict stems from deeper-rooted issues such as land disputes, clan dynamics, and the regional power struggle between Jubaland and the federal government.

The region is also critical in the wider national security landscape due to its proximity to the Kenyan border. Al-Shabaab has maintained a foothold in parts of Gedo, further complicating efforts to stabilize the region.

The exact motive behind Sunday's clashes remains unclear, but the timing and intensity of the fighting suggest that tensions in the region may be escalating again. Residents noted that there had been increasing signs of strain in the area in recent weeks, with sporadic gunfire and tensions between armed groups. Many fear that this could mark the beginning of another protracted conflict.