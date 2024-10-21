The National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) has successfully apprehended three Al-Shabaab militants linked to recent incidents of insecurity in Mogadishu.

Acting on intelligence, NISA officers also seized a cache of weapons and two Bajaj motorcycles that the suspects had been using for their operations.

The arrests are part of an ongoing effort by government forces to clamp down on Al-Shabaab activities in the capital.

According to a statement released by NISA, the suspects are members of a larger militant group that has been responsible for several terror-related incidents aimed at destabilizing Mogadishu.

This latest operation highlights the Somali government's intensified security measures in the city, designed to prevent future attacks and protect civilians.

With Al-Shabaab's persistent efforts to sow chaos, government forces have ramped up their operations, focusing on dismantling militant networks and neutralizing their ability to execute attacks.

In recent months, Mogadishu has witnessed an uptick in targeted security operations. Authorities continue to urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities as part of the broader national effort to counter-terrorism.