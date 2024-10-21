Somalia: Nisa Arrests Key Al-Shabaab Operatives in Mogadishu Crackdown

21 October 2024
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) has successfully apprehended three Al-Shabaab militants linked to recent incidents of insecurity in Mogadishu.

Acting on intelligence, NISA officers also seized a cache of weapons and two Bajaj motorcycles that the suspects had been using for their operations.

The arrests are part of an ongoing effort by government forces to clamp down on Al-Shabaab activities in the capital.

According to a statement released by NISA, the suspects are members of a larger militant group that has been responsible for several terror-related incidents aimed at destabilizing Mogadishu.

This latest operation highlights the Somali government's intensified security measures in the city, designed to prevent future attacks and protect civilians.

With Al-Shabaab's persistent efforts to sow chaos, government forces have ramped up their operations, focusing on dismantling militant networks and neutralizing their ability to execute attacks.

In recent months, Mogadishu has witnessed an uptick in targeted security operations. Authorities continue to urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities as part of the broader national effort to counter-terrorism.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.