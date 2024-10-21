Zimbabwe: Cricket Mother Body Launches Probe Into Alleged Match Fixing in Zim Afro T10

21 October 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

THE second edition of the Zim Afro T10 cricket tournament, which was held last month in Harare has come under scrutiny after the International Cricket Council (ICC) launched investigations to unearth possible match fixing.

The Zim Afro T10 is run by T10 Global, which is owned by businessman Shanji Ul Mulk, the proprietor of the Zim Cyber City project.

According to reports by the ICC's Anti Corruption Unit, some of the games recorded unusual high number of extras, including wides and no balls.

Cricket Addictors who are running with the story reported that- "The sixth over, bowled by the UAE cricketer Kashif Dawood, who has Pakistani connections, raised the eyebrows."

In an extraordinary arrangement, Dawood's 14-ball over saw 20 runs scored, including a staggering 7 wides and 2 no-balls, which was an unusual pattern and has sparked suspicion. Adding fuel to the fire, Afghanistan pacer Dawlat Zadran conceded 23 runs in the ninth over, including an abnormal number of extras, with 8 wides alone.

Apart from these bowlers, Pakistani Test spinner Yasir Shah bowled only one over in this match, but he conceded 30 runs, including three wides and three sixes. These suspicious overs have triggered intense scrutiny, with the ICC working hard to uphold the integrity of the sport."

Confirming the report, Pakistan journalist, Saleem Kaliq has also revealed that several Pakistan players, who participated in the Zim Afro T10 are already under probe.

"Investigations have begun into the alleged suspicious activities of some cricketers in the Zim Afro T10 League.

"The ICC Anti-Corruption Unit has also questioned players and officials, including some Pakistanis. A mobile phone belonging to one individual has been confiscated. Officials became alert during one match due to an excessive number of wides and no-balls," he posted on his X account.

The second edition of the Zim Afro T10 was played from September 21 to 29 at Harare Sports Club and was won by Jorbug Bangla Tigers.

