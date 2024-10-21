Somalia: President Mohamud Strengthens Regional Ties in Djibouti Amid Atmis Transition

Djibouti — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Djibouti on Sunday, marking the latest stop in his regional tour of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) troop-contributing countries.

The president was warmly received by Djibouti's Prime Minister Abdikadir Kamil Mohamed and other senior officials upon his arrival at the Djibouti-Ambouli International Airport.

President Mohamud's visit to Djibouti is part of a diplomatic mission aimed at strengthening regional security coordination and deepening bilateral ties with neighbouring countries.

Key on the agenda is a meeting with Djibouti's President, Ismael Omar Guelleh, where discussions are expected to focus on mutual interests, including the evolving role of ATMIS, counter-terrorism efforts, and economic cooperation between the two nations.

The visit underscores the importance of Somalia's partnerships with ATMIS-contributing countries, as the mission nears its conclusion in December 2024. President Mohamud's discussions in Djibouti come in the wake of similar talks in Bujumbura, Burundi, and Kampala, Uganda, where he held high-level meetings with regional leaders to map out the final phase of the ATMIS mission and Somalia's transition to full national security control.

Djibouti, a long-time ally of Somalia, has played a vital role in the stabilization efforts through its military contribution to ATMIS. The discussions in Djibouti will likely centre on enhancing security collaboration, particularly in the fight against Al-Shabaab, which continues to threaten regional peace.

The two presidents are also expected to explore ways to boost economic ties, including trade, infrastructure development, and investments to foster sustainable growth in both countries.

ATMIS, which has been instrumental in helping Somalia reclaim territory from Al-Shabaab, is set to complete its mission by the end of 2024.

The African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), scheduled to take over in 2025, will bring a smaller force of approximately 11,000 troops, tasked with securing key urban areas and critical infrastructure.