Zimbabwe: Chitembwe Reveals Why He Stripped Murwira of Caps United Captaincy

AFTER causing a clash between CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe and national team coach Michael Nees, defender Godknows Murwira has been stripped off the armband at the Harare giants.

This comes after the industrious defender opted to snub the Harare derby against Dynamos a fortnight ago, preferring to turn up for the Warriors in the just ended Group J AFCON qualifiers back-to-back games against Namibia.

Murwira together with Dynamos defender Emmanuel Jalai missed the game, as they travelled on the same day to South Africa where the Warriors were to camp.

This didn't go well with Chitembwe, who even went to call Nees a clown for taking his key player 24 hours before the start of the FIFA international break.

As part of his move to deal with Murwira, Chitembwe stripped the defender off the captaincy, replacing him with the club's top gunslinger William Manondo.

"We are happy with what he (Murwira) did during his term in office and now the responsibility lies with William (Manondo).

"I'm happy with what Goddy (Murwira) did during his time and we are happy with the way he executed his duties.

"It's something that we discussed between him and myself.

"He is one player I really want to protect and one the reasons to protect him is making sure we take some responsibilities so that he focuses mainly on playing because he is a player we need so much, so desperately," said Chitembwe on why he removed Murwira from the team's captains list.

Could This Be The End Of Murwira's Marriage With CAPS United?

With four games remaining in the league, the question is 'will Murwira survive the chop?'. Is the demotion from the captaincy a sign of what the future holds for the defender at the club?

An inside source told NewZimbabwe.com, that the former Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars player is on his way out at Makepekepe.

"Murwira is not in good books with the coach after that incident. Remember he prioritized national team over the club.

"According to laws the FIFA international break had not yet started, meaning he had to serve the club, something he was reminded by the coach before making his move.

"As it stands, he is not in good books with the coach and most likely he is going at the end of the season," said a source at CAPS United.

Murwira joined CAPS United at the beginning of the 2023 season from Dynamos and he has been one of the club's top performers this season.

The 31-year-old defender is an integral figure in the league and is most likely to make it on the Soccer Stars of the Year calendar for this season.