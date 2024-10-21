Somalia: Former Somali Finance Minister Bayle Joins Somaliland's Waddani Party Ahead of November Elections

Hargeisa — Former Somali Finance Minister Abdirahman Duale Bayle, along with several other prominent politicians, has officially joined Somaliland's opposition party, Waddani, just weeks before the highly anticipated November elections.

Bayle's move comes as the party ramps up efforts to challenge the ruling Kulmiye Party and position itself as the frontrunner in the presidential race.

Bayle, who served as Somalia's Finance Minister in the federal government, had long advocated for the concept of a 'Greater Somalia,' but recently distanced himself from that stance. His return to Somaliland after years in national politics draws a dramatic turn in his political career, as he aligns himself with the Waddani party and its presidential candidate, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro.

"We have decided to join this party and work with them. We are urging the people of Somaliland to vote for this party. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro is the only person who can save this country," Bayle declared during a press conference in Hargeisa.

Bayle and his colleagues emphasized Waddani's vision for Somaliland's future, highlighting the party's potential to address long-standing regional concerns, particularly in areas such as Awdal.

Awdal, located in the northwest of Somaliland, has historically felt marginalized under successive administrations, and Bayle's endorsement of Waddani is seen as a strategic move to secure greater support from this key region.

In recent months, Waddani has seen a growing influx of political support from former government officials and other influential figures, firming its position as the largest opposition party in Somaliland. Just last week, two former deputy ministers--Mohamud Elmi Yusuf, former Deputy Minister of Education, and Nasir Aydid Mohamed, former Deputy Minister of Fisheries--resigned from their roles within the ruling Kulmiye Party and joined Waddani.

The November election is poised to be one of the most competitive in Somaliland's history. As Waddani continues to gain momentum, the ruling Kulmiye Party faces increasing pressure to defend its record in office. With prominent defections and rising opposition, the political landscape in Somaliland is rapidly evolving.