Zimbabwe: Mighty Warriors Intensify Cosafa Cup Preparations

21 October 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

MIGHTY Warriors coach, Sithetheliwe 'Kwinji 15' Sibanda is happy with progress so far as her team prepares for the 2024 Women's Confederation of Southern African Football (COSAFA) Cup to be played in South Africa.

Running for 12 days, the soccer jamboree kicks off Tuesday with 14 teams competing.

Zimbabwe was drawn in Group D together with Mozambique and Lesotho making a three-team group, the same with Group C, which consist of Zambia, Angola and Comoros.

Group A has South Africa, Namibia , Eswatini and Seychelles, while Group B consist of Madagascar, Mauritius, Botswana and defending champions Malawi.

Commenting on her team's readiness for the tournament, Sibanda hinted all is set to grab honours.

"Preparations are going on very well, there is a lot of progression. The players are showing a lot of commitment, and the work rate is very high," she said.

The 2024 COSAFA Cup tourney will be Kwinji 15's first competition in charge of the Mighty Warriors since her appointment in September.

Zimbabwe was eliminated in the semi-finals during last year's edition and the new coach is expecting another good outing.

"We are all happy the players are showing a lot of competition in training.

"I am expecting good progress, good participation and good effort at the tournament," she added.

The Mighty Warriors are expected to leave the country this Tuesday ahead of their first game set for Thursday against Mozambique.

