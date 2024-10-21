Namibia: Investigations Underway Following Discoveries of Bodies in Windhoek, Okahandja

21 October 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Police are investigating the deaths of two men in separate incidents.

The body of an adult male, identified as Leonard van Wyk (49), was found on Sunday morning by his uncle in his room at their home in Katutura, Windhoek.

According to the weekend crime report, the deceased showed no signs of being suicidal.

However, about five years ago, the deceased was caught trying to end his life.

No suicide note was found and no foul play is suspected.

His next of kin have been informed.

Police at Okahandja are investigating the death of Jean Kiala (28), whose decomposed body was discovered on Friday.

According to the weekend crime report, Kiala's co-tenants noted an unpleasant odour coming from Kiala's room after having not seen him for three days, which prompted them to enter the room.

The report further reveals that upon entry, they discovered Kiala's body on his bed and informed the police.

A postmortem examination will be conducted to establish the cause of death, and his next of kin have been informed.

In a separate incident, a 27-year-old male was found in a pool of blood on Saturday morning, after he was allegedly attacked by an unknown person in the Saamstaan area at Grootfontein.

The victim, who sustained several stab wounds on his chest, has been admitted to the Grootfontein state hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

