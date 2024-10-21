Namibia: Attempted Murder, Assault Cases Under Investigation At Outapi, Outjo

21 October 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A case of attempted murder has been registered at Outapi after an unnamed suspect allegedly attacked his wife with a panga on Friday.

The suspect allegedly struck his wife twice on the forehead on Friday evening.

The incident occurred around 22h00.

According to the weekend crime report, the suspect threatened to kill his wife, who sustained serious injuries.

The suspect remains at large, and police investigations are ongoing.

In a separate incident, one of three suspects were arrested at Outjo after attempting to assault a 21-year-old woman with the intention of raping her.

According to the report, the three men were in the process of undressing her when community members intervened and came to her rescue.

The search for the other two suspects is ongoing, and police investigations continue.

