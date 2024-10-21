Mauritius: National Audit Offices From Mauritius and UK Sign Technical Assistance Agreement to Improve Audit Capabilities

The signature ceremony of a technical assistance agreement between the National Audit Office (NAO) Mauritius and NAO United Kingdom (UK), was held, this morning, at the Caudan Arts Centre in the presence of the British High Commissioner to Mauritius, Ms Charlotte Pierre.

The signatories were the Deputy Head of International Relations, NAO UK, Ms Anna Kennedy-O'Brien, and the Director of Audit, NAO Mauritius, Mr Dharamraj Paligadu.

In her keynote address, Ms Pierre underlined the important milestone marked in the UK-Mauritius Strategic Trade Partnership, particularly with the formalisation of the collaboration between the National Audit Offices of both nations. The partnership, she stated, is expected to enhance transparency in public spending and improve audit capabilities, addressing the increasing challenges faced by audit institutions globally.

Highlighting the support of the NAO UK to Mauritius, she dwelt on the training of 160 officials, as well as helping to identify strategic gaps in audit performance, integrating new technology, and maximising the impact of audit reporting. This collaboration aims to create significant opportunities for knowledge sharing and capacity building, contributing to high-quality audit services in the Mauritian public sector, she averred.

For her part, Ms Kennedy-O'Brien pointed out that this week's engagements will focus on report writing, performance auditing, and Information Technology (IT) audit, addressing the evolving complexities and expectations faced by public officers. Underscoring the significance of clear and impactful audit reports in fostering transparency, she also outlined the role of performance audits in ensuring efficient use of public funds and driving governance improvements.

Additionally, she emphasised the necessity of integrating IT audit principles into broader auditing practices, given the increasing reliance on digital operations. This collaboration, she said, aims to enhance the capabilities of the NAO of Mauritius, ensuring high-quality audit work that meets the demands of the future.

As for Mr Paligadu, he noted the significant progress made through the cooperation between NAO UK and NAO Mauritius, marking an important step towards enhancing auditor competence and professional development. He further emphasised the importance of high-quality audits in supreme audit institutions and the necessity for staff to advance their capabilities.

According to him, the current capacity-building programme aims to enhance skills in audit report writing, IT audit capacity, and performance audit capabilities, ultimately improving service delivery to citizens. He expressed hope that this partnership will significantly enhance the quality of audit services and pave the way for long-term strategic cooperation between the two institutions.