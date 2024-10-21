East Africa: Ethiopia's National Contribution to Hunger-Proofing the World

Ethiopia will soon host an international conference on World without Hunger from November 5-7, 2024, in Addis Ababa. Ethiopia will showcase her achievements and challenges in combating hunger and food insecurity through the representation of a high government delegation including Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh, Melaku Alebel, Minister of Industry, Belete Mola, Minister of Technology and Innovation, Dr. Engineer Habtamu Etefa, Minister of Water and Energy and Dr. Girma Amante, Minister of Agriculture.

The World without Hunger Conference is expected to deliberate on the gravest challenges of our time. It is a three-day long event consisting of solution-oriented technical sessions, an investment forum, and a high-level political forum.

Over 1,500 high-level stakeholders, including Heads of State/Government, Ministers, UN agencies, the private sector, financial institutions, donor community, DFI/IFI, civil society, non-governmental organizations, academia, and media will attend the conference.

The conference is co-organized by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the African Union Commission (AUC), and the Government of Ethiopia, with technical assistance from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

It is reported that the Conference will deliberate on three main agendas each for one day, including challenges and solutions to combat hunger and food security issues, Mobilizing Investment for Sustainable Food Security Initiatives and High-Level Political Forum on Global Action Against Hunger.

The general definition of hunger denotes that it is the distress associated with a lack of food. The threshold for food deprivation, or undernourishment, is fewer than 1,800 calories per day. Undernutrition goes beyond being a shortage of calories. It signifies deficiencies in energy, protein, and/or essential vitamins and minerals.

FAO defines hunger as an uncomfortable or painful physical sensation caused by insufficient consumption of dietary energy. It becomes chronic when the person does not consume a sufficient amount of calories (dietary energy) regularly to lead a normal, active, and healthy life. For decades, FAO has used the Prevalence of Undernourishment indicator to estimate the extent of hunger in the world; thus, "hunger" may also be referred to as undernourishment.

According to the FAO, food security exists when all people, at all times, have physical, social, and economic access to sufficient, safe, and nutritious food that meets their dietary needs and food preferences for an active and healthy life.

According to a report issued by WHO on July 24, 2024, around 733 million people faced hunger in 2023, equivalent to one in eleven people globally and one in five in Africa, according to the latest State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World (SOFI) report published today by five United Nations specialized agencies.

The annual report, launched this year in the context of the G20 Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty Task Force Ministerial Meeting in Brazil, warns that the world is falling significantly short of achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2, Zero Hunger, by 2030. The report shows that the world has been set back 15 years, with levels of undernourishment comparable to those in 2008-2009.

Despite some progress in specific areas such as stunting and exclusive breastfeeding, an alarming number of people continue to face food insecurity and malnutrition as global hunger levels have plateaued for three consecutive years, with between 713 and 757 million people undernourished in 2023--approximately 152 million more than in 2019 when considering the mid-range (733 million).

Regional trends vary significantly: the percentage of the population facing hunger continues to rise in Africa (20.4 per cent) and remains stable in Asia (8.1 per cent)--though still representing a significant challenge as the region is home to more than half of those facing hunger worldwide --and shows progress in Latin America (6.2 per cent). From 2022 to 2023, hunger increased in Western Asia, the Caribbean, and most African subregions.

According to CONCERN WORLDWIDE, the world produces enough food to feed all of its 8 billion people, yet 733 million people (1 in 11) go hungry every day. Hunger rates in Africa are especially high, with 1 out of 5 people going hungry each day. In addition, the organization reports that 2.8 billion people around the world cannot afford a healthy diet--35% of the global population. In low-income countries, 71.5% of people cannot afford a healthy diet. In high-income countries, that figure drops to 6.3%. According to the 2024 Global Hunger Index, hunger levels are ranked serious in 36 countries.

The 2024 Global Hunger Index also rates hunger levels as Alarming in 6 countries: Burundi, Chad, Madagascar, Somalia, South Sudan, and Yemen. The number of people experiencing hunger has gone up by approximately 152 million since 2019. As of this writing, the Integrated Food Phase Classification (IPC) estimates that 1.33 million people around the world are experiencing famine or famine-like conditions. Half of all child deaths are linked to malnutrition. Furthermore, 10.9 million people die from hunger-related causes every year; many are children under the age of 5.

If current trends continue, about 582 million people will be chronically undernourished in 2030, half of them in Africa, warn the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the UN World Food Program (WFP), and the World Health Organization (WHO). This projection closely resembles the levels seen in 2015 when the Sustainable Development Goals were adopted, marking a concerning stagnation in progress.

What does the situation look like in terms of food insecurity in Africa?

Food shortage is a widespread issue in several regions across Africa, with some areas experiencing higher levels of food insecurity than others. Some of the major hunger-prone areas in Africa include: parts of Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, Eritrea, and Djibouti, has been prone to recurrent droughts and conflicts. These factors have led to food shortages and acute malnutrition.

Countries in the Sahel, such as Chad, Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, and Senegal, often face food insecurity due to a combination of factors like erratic rainfall, desertification, and conflicts.

Ongoing conflicts and civil unrest have disrupted agriculture and led to severe food shortages and famine in South Sudan. The situation is exacerbated by displacement and limited humanitarian access.

The eastern part of the DRC, in particular, faces chronic food insecurity Conflict and displacement in CAR have disrupted food production and access to food, making many regions of the country vulnerable to hunger.

The Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria's northeastern regions has led to widespread displacement and food shortages.

Conflict, displacement, and limited humanitarian access in Sudan and Kordofan have contributed to food insecurity in these regions while economic challenges and drought have led to food shortages and hunger in Zimbabwe.

In terms of agricultural production, much of Africa's agriculture is characterized by smallholder farmers who often lack access to modern farming techniques, improved seeds, and adequate infrastructure. Low agricultural productivity is a significant constraint on food security.

Land Degradation: Soil erosion, deforestation, and land degradation are common problems in many African countries. These factors reduce the available arable land and make it difficult to sustain agricultural practices.

Despite the availability of a large number of river basins and other water bodies

Water scarcity: Access to clean and reliable water sources are essential for agriculture, and many African countries face water scarcity, which hampers agricultural production and productivity.

Abject poverty and income inequality in many African countries limit people's access to food. Even when food is available, it may be too expensive for many to afford.

Political conflicts and civil wars in several African countries disrupt food production and distribution systems, leading to food insecurity for affected populations.

Inadequate transportation and storage facilities hinder the efficient movement of food from farms to markets. This lack of infrastructure contributes to food waste and higher prices.

Lack of access to markets is another inhibitor to the promotion of food security in Africa. Many smallholder farmers have limited access to markets, which can result in the loss of potential income and discourage agricultural investment.

Food loss and waste are other problems that challenge the promotion of food security in Africa. A significant portion of food is lost or wasted in the supply chain, from production to consumption, exacerbating food security challenges.

Despite the above-mentioned challenges, efforts to address the problem of food security in Africa include the above-mentioned strategies but are not limited to those indicated below.

Among other things, the introduction of Improved Agricultural Practices by promoting sustainable and modern farming techniques, providing access to high-yield seeds, and implementing efficient irrigation systems can enhance agricultural productivity in Africa.

Investment in Infrastructure: developing transportation and storage infrastructure can reduce food losses and ensure that surplus food can be stored and transported to areas in need.

Developing climate-resilient agricultural practices and technologies to mitigate the impacts of climate change could serve as a strategy that could help to promote food security.

Furthermore, providing smallholder farmers access to credit and financial services can enable them to invest in their farms and increase their productivity.

Implementing social safety nets, such as food assistance programs, can help vulnerable populations during times of food scarcity.

Promoting education and training for farmers can improve their skills and knowledge, leading to increased agricultural productivity.

Addressing political conflicts and instability is crucial to ensuring a stable environment for food production and distribution.

Efforts to improve food security in Africa require collaboration between governments, international organizations, non-governmental organizations, and the private sector. Addressing the multifaceted challenges of food security in Africa is essential to ensure a better future for the continent's growing population.