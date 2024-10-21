Ethiopia: Lawmakers Pledge Unity, Dev't

-Call for efficient resource management, lasting peace

- Members of the House of People's Representatives (HoPR) and the House of Federation (HoF) have committed to advancing development, addressing resource management challenges, and promoting national unity.

Moga Ababuligu, a member of the Foreign Relations Affairs Committee from Jima, Oromia State, told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that Ethiopia requires a unified vision to achieve success across economic, political, and social sectors, emphasizing the importance of cooperation between leaders and citizens.

"Despite the country's abundant resources, we waste time on unproductive issues and conflicts. Therefore, we (the members) must take responsibility to resolve these issues by implementing effective resource management, raising public awareness, and finding constructive solutions," he stated.

Moga further noted that peace is the foundation of all development efforts, requiring mutual understanding, trust-building, and sustainable collaboration. Resolving disputes through dialogue, he noted, is essential for lasting peace and inclusive growth.

Almaze Asele, an MP from Wolayta Zone, acknowledged Ethiopia's achievements despite challenges, including the successful completion of mega projects showcasing the nation's potential. She stressed the MPs' responsibility to support ongoing constructive efforts, emphasizing the need for cooperation between the government and the public to create a new chapter in Ethiopia's history while respecting multiculturalism.

"Success requires sacrifice, and creating awareness, fostering national consensus, and achieving reconciliation are critical for realizing Ethiopia's ambitions for prosperity," she added.

She also mentioned various ongoing development initiatives in Wolayta Zone, such as tourism, the green legacy project, and corridor development, aimed at ensuring food security.

Tadelch Amar from the House of Federation stated, "Though Ethiopia has untapped resources, they are not yet managed efficiently. It is crucial for MPs to supervise, assist, and understand the broader picture to ensure sustainable benefits for the people."

She emphasized the importance of MPs and the House of Federation representatives sharing experiences and knowledge across cities and towns to achieve common goals of development and lasting peace.