Ethiopia: African Defense Leaders Rally to Avert Security Threats

In response to the volatile global order and contemporary security challenges facing the continent, African defense ministers and military attachés convened a critical conference aimed at addressing Africa's complex security landscape.

During the gathering in Addis Ababa, delegates explored Africa's military evolution and future strategies, emphasizing the need for continental cooperation to counter emerging security threats in the global arena.

Ethiopian Defense Minister Ayisha Mohammed (Eng.) stressed the importance of strengthening knowledge and collaboration to tackle the growing threats of cyber-attacks, organized crime, and human trafficking. She highlighted that building resilience among African nations requires unified efforts.

"It is impossible for a single nation to confront these challenges alone. Building strong cooperation between African defense forces is essential to shape Africa's defense strategy against adversities," she said.

AU's Political Affairs and Counter-Terrorism Head Babatunde Abayomi acknowledged Ethiopia's leadership role in continental and global peacekeeping efforts as part of the AU's peacekeeping mission and the United Nations multinational force. "The AU recognizes Ethiopia's steadfast commitment to peace," he stated.

The conference also emphasized the importance of enhancing the African Standby Forces (ASF) for rapid deployment in crises across the continent. Abayomi called for new funding mechanisms and renewed political commitment from AU member states to optimize ASF's effectiveness. "Despite some progress, the ASF remains not fully operational due to a lack of political will and finance," he noted.

He also warned that increasing geopolitical competition and rivalries among major powers are undermining Africa's collective efforts, leading to border conflicts and political instability, which threaten the AU's Agenda 2063.

During a panel discussion, Ethiopia's National Intelligence Security Service (NISS) Director-General Redwan Hussein (Amb.) advocated for a Pan-African defense cooperation strategy to counter foreign intervention in the continent's internal affairs. He stressed the need to strengthen African defense forces against terrorism, extremism, insurgencies, and cross-border conflicts.

Burundi's National Defense and War Veterans Minister Mutabazi Alain (Eng.) praised Ethiopia's role in regional and continental peace. He added that Ethiopia's strong air force base positions it as a potential training hub for African nations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia International Organisations Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Panelists emphasized the importance of intelligence sharing, allied training, and mutual support in peacekeeping efforts to ensure resilient security systems across the continent.The delegates also toured key Ethiopian defense and security institutions, including the Ethiopian Air Force Headquarters, Ethiopian Defense Engineering Industry Corporation in Bishoftu, NISS, Artificial Intelligence Institute, and the Federal Police Headquarters.

Africa faces a range of security threats that vary across regions, including terrorism and violent extremism from groups like Boko Haram in Nigeria and al-Shabab in Somalia. Ethnic and sectarian conflicts contribute to instability, and political instability and coups undermine governance. Maritime insecurity, particularly piracy in the Gulf of Guinea and Red Sea, poses risks to trade routes, while expanding digital infrastructure has led to rising cybersecurity threats.