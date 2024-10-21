Ethiopia: Introspection and Cooperation

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed convened the Council of Ministers for a 100-day cabinet performance review, in which macroeconomic progress and key parameters were presented

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, in session of the BRICS Business Forum, has encouraged investors from the bloc to seize the opportunities available in Ethiopia.

In his video message at the plenary session of the forum in Moscow, the premier called on those investors from BRICS countries to engage in Ethiopia particularly, in sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, renewable energy, mining, ICT and tourism.

"We have commenced the 100 days cabinet performance review to set direction for the next quarter. We will review the reforms undertaken recently and identify key issues that will need to be addressed in the next quarter" PM .Abiy Ahmed

President Taye Atske-Selassie received and held discussions with Her Royal Highness Sophie Helen Rhys-Jones, the Duchess of Edinburgh,.

During their meeting, President Taye briefed Her Royal Highness on current national and regional issues.

The president also expressed the gratitude of the Government of Ethiopia to the British Government for its support at the conference held in Geneva to jointly raise humanitarian aid for Ethiopia.

Head of Political Affairs and Counter Terrorism Focal Point for the African Union (AU), Babatunde Abayomi Taiwo commended the commitment of Ethiopia for its positive contribution to peace and security in Africa and globally.

The first African Defense Ministers Conference organized by Ethiopia on its own initiative kicked off in Addis Ababa at the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum this morning.

"On behalf of the city administration, I am honored to congratulate you on winning the 2024 Smart City Leadership Award, chosen from among 72 countries and 115 peer city administration mayors at the event in South Seoul.We are deeply grateful for this recognition.

The 2024 Seoul Smart City Leadership Award is a testament to the collective efforts of our city and the invaluable participation and coordination of our people. The achievement belongs to all of us" Mayor Adanech Abeibie