Rwanda: Amb. Mugambage Hands Over Reserve Force Command Responsibility to New Boss Maj Gen Kagame

The outgoing Reserve Force Chief of Staff (RFCOS) Maj Gen (Rtd) Amb. Frank Mugambage on Monday, October 21, handed over Command responsibility to the incoming Reserve Force Chief of Staff Maj Gen Alex Kagame at the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) headquarters in Kigali.

In attendance were the Heads of the Departments of the Reserve Force.

Kagame was appointed the new Chief of Staff of the Reserve Force, one of four branches of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), on Monday, October 14, replacing Mugambage, who had been serving in the position in acting capacity.

The seasoned military leader takes over command of the Reserve Force, which recently began recruitment under a new structure that defence officials say will further professionalise the RDF.