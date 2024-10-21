Tunisia: Kais Saied Takes Oath of Office

21 October 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Bardo — President-elect Kais Saied was sworn for a second term before the Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP) and the National Council of Regions and Districts at an extraordinary session held Monday in Bardo.

Saied secured a second term in the October 6 presidential elections with 90.69% of the vots as announced on October 11 by the Independent High Authority for Elections (French: ISIE).

Under Article 92 of the Constitution, the President-elect shall take the following oath before the Assembly of People's Representatives and the National Council of Regions and Districts: "I swear by Almighty God to preserve the independence and integrity of the homeland, respect the Constitution and laws of the State and fully protect the interests of the nation."

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by the ARP speaker and the president of the National Council of Regions and Districts, the prime minister, the Mufti of the Republic, members of the government, MPs and members of the National Council of Regions and Districts, as well as the Archbishop of the Catholic Church in Tunis and the Chief Rabbi of the Jewish community in Tunis

