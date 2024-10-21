Rwanda's Marburg Fatality Rate Drops Below Global Average

21 October 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Joan Mbabazi

Rwanda's Marburg virus outbreak has recorded a case fatality rate of 24.2%, notably below the global average of 50%, a result health officials credit to early detection and effective treatment measures. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), case fatality rates have varied from 24% to 88% in past outbreaks.

End last week, two Marburg virus disease patients in the country were successfully taken off mechanical ventilation after more than 10 days of care from the country's multidisciplinary clinical team. Dr Menelas Nkeshimana, the Head of the Department of Health Workforce Development at the Ministry of Health, noted that the development was historic as it marked the first time a Marburg patient has been extubated on the continent.

Since the outbreak was first confirmed in the country, on September 27, some 62 cases and 15 deaths have been reported. No new infections have been recorded in the past six days, signalling strong progress in containing the virus, as reported by the Ministry of Health.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, attributed the low fatality rate to swift diagnosis and comprehensive supportive care.

During a media briefing in Kigali, on October 20, he highlighted the significant efforts dedicated to ensuring that patients receive proper care, stating that considerable resources were invested in the treatment center.

Dr. Nsanzimana noted a major breakthrough in the third week of the outbreak, when new infections dropped by 50%. Since then, cases declined by 92%, which he described as "a very encouraging trend."

"We saw a 50% decline in week three, which gave us hope that this outbreak could be contained quickly."

The minister emphasised that all reported cases are linked to known transmission chains, with 100% traceability. The WHO states that early supportive care with rehydration and symptomatic treatment improves survival.

Rwanda launched a vaccination campaign after receiving 700 doses of an investigational vaccine, on October 5, developed by the Sabin Vaccine Institute. In addition to vaccines, the use of therapeutics like remdesivir has been instrumental in managing the virus.

The WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, commended the country's leadership and effective outbreak management, stating, "We have seen a commitment to end this outbreak, and we will continue to support Rwanda's efforts."

