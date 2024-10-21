Tunisia: Swearing-in Ceremony of President-Elect Gets Underway [upd 1]

Tunis — A swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Kais Saied kicked off Monday at the seat of the parliament before members of the Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP) and the National Council of Regions and Districts during a joint extraordinary plenary session.

Upon arrival at the Bardo Palace, the President of the Republic saluted the flag as the national anthem was performed before reviewing a detachment of the three armies.

He was greeted by ARP Speaker Brahim Bouderbala and President of the National Council of Regions and Districts Imed Derbali.

"We are determined to meet every challenge and overcome every obstacle. We will not miss out this historic opportunity to meet the legitimate expectations of the Tunisian people," Saied told the presidents of the two parliamentary chambers.

"We will work hard and tirelessly to best address the aspirations of the Tunisian people and achieve the real goals of the revolution, which has gone off course for several years," he added.

"This responsibility, which we have all shouldered, calls for stepped-up efforts in all areas so that the Tunisian people can live freely and with dignity in a sovereign State."