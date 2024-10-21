Rwanda: From Livestock to Savings - Tracing Gakenke Residents' Steps to Prosperity

Residents of Ruhanga Village, Musengo Sector, Gakenke District, realised that overcoming poverty depended on their own efforts, after a six-month training in 2021, which emphasised long-term and sustainable solutions over immediate needs.

This community, spearheaded by the Community-Based Facilitator (CBF) locally known as Inyenyeri, has shown that even in the most remote areas, poverty can be fought through local ownership and collective action.

Thanks to the Facilitated Collective Action Process (FCAP), through the two-year Advancing Citizen Engagement (ACE) project led by Spark Microgrants in collaboration with the Rwandan government, they have banded together to combat poverty through collective action.

Spark Microgrants, an international organisation supporting communities facing poverty, is collaborating with the Government of Rwanda to combat poverty through a community-driven model called the Facilitated Collective Action Process (FCAP).

The FCAP model offers a solution by empowering communities to identify their priorities and take action. Spark Microgrants and the ACE project are creating a sustainable, bottom-up development framework.

While Rwanda's government has set ambitious goals for poverty reduction and food security, top-down approaches often miss the mark in truly engaging citizens. The ACE project is part of a broader effort to bridge the gaps in citizen engagement and ensure the government is more responsive to local needs.

However, what began as training on community development has evolved into an inspiring initiative that is transforming lives.

Bulls as assets

The residents received a seed grant of Rwf4,605,400 and decided to invest in 14 bulls. The concept was straightforward -- take care of the bulls, sell them once they mature, and distribute the profits among group members. This initiative provided not only financial benefits but also encouraged a culture of shared responsibility and solidarity.

After selling the bulls, the profits were shared. Part of the money went towards reinvesting in younger bulls, while the community also prioritised supporting its most vulnerable members, where they bought sheep, a hen, or any other materials for those in need to ensure that everyone benefits, no matter their situation.

From the first round of shared profits, the group bought 41 sheep for 41 households in need. In the next cycle, after reselling bulls, the profits allowed them to distribute 37 more sheep to 37 additional households, bringing the total to 78 sheep distributed so far. Some of these sheep have already reproduced, with some households now owning more than three sheep, helping them meet various domestic needs where necessary including manure.

Beyond livestock management, the group made savings a central part of their plan. Members contribute to a savings pool according to their ability, with the funds distributed periodically.

However, their priority is health; every time they share their savings, they ensure that everyone pays their annual Community-Based Health Insurance (CBHI)/Mutuelle de Santé, ensuring that no one has to worry about accessing care.

Jotam Manishimwe, a father of three and local resident, praised Spark Microgrants for its initiatives, especially highlighting how his family's life has improved through joining a collective group. He shared that the programme has made life easier and more enjoyable.

His home was also selected to house some of the bulls kept for business purposes--he owns two out of the 14 bulls currently available.

"I received one sheep like the others, and now I have three. They provide manure that helps fertilise my green banana plants and other crops and eventually increase my yield. This allowed me to renovate my house, replacing asbestos roofing with corrugated metal sheets and improving the overall structure. None of this would have been possible without joining the group supported by Spark Microgrants," he explained.

Oliver Mukamana, a mother of two, currently owns two sheep and engages in buying and reselling sheep at Rwungo and Murambo, both local markets. In addition, she sells vegetables and grows chilli peppers for her business. Thanks to the manure she applies, her farm yields 20 kilogrammes of chilli peppers per week. With each kilogramme sold at Rwf3,000, she earns a total of Rwf240,000 per month.

"This has helped me as a mother to not depend entirely on my husband, which used to cause conflicts since he was expected to provide everything. Now, I also support him financially, which has strengthened our relationship. Our family has moved from unnecessary conflicts to more constructive conversations focused on building our future together," she said.

Since 2010, Spark Microgrants has worked in seven districts across Rwanda, including Huye, Gicumbi, Gakenke, and Burera. The ACE project, initiated in 2021 with funding from the World Bank and the Government of Rwanda, is currently active in 249 villages. The approach aligns with the government's commitment to decentralisation and rural poverty reduction, helping citizens at the grassroots level take charge of their development.

Despite challenges, local government officials, especially Social Economic Development Officers (SEDOs), are gradually adopting this participatory planning model.