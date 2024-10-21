Malawi: Social Media Influential Kenani Volunteers to Collect Legal Fees for Lawyer Kamangira

Renowned social media influential Stanley Onjezani Kenani has endorsed Malawi's human rights lawyers Alexious Kamangira to collect donations which can be used in his legal suit against High Court Justice Kenan Manda.

Justice Manda sued the UK-based lawyer for accusing him allegedly of being influenced by corruption in passing judgments.

Kamangira has since been in the limelight by, among others, accusing the Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda, who is also the head of Judicial Commission in Malawi, for his laxity to take action against some of the accused judges, top on the list being Justice Manda.

Writing on his Facebook Page, which boasts 591,000 followers, Keneni drummed up the support to raise legal fees, saying it is a battle to rescue the rule of law jaws of corruption.

He said: Counsel Alexious Kamangila has authorised Pido International and me to collect donations on his behalf. As we all know, Alex has embarked on a fight of a lifetime to rescue our rule of law from the jaws of corruption. Some of our judges are corrupt to the bone marrow.

"They are ruining lives just so they and the lawyers they connive with can be rich. This nonsense must stop. Alex has stepped forward with astonishing courage to speak the unspeakable. What he is telling the nation is barely a secret in the legal fraternity. Nearly everyone knows which lawyer bribes which judge, or which judge is too lazy to write any judgement; all they do, such lazy judges, is to wait for an enormous pay rise and gazillions of benefits."

Kenani disclosed that although a Blantyre-based veteran lawyer has offered to take up the case pro-bono, there is need for Kamangira to be assisted in the course of his fight to expose corrupt judges as well as other lawyers.

He said: "A highly esteemed veteran lawyer based in Blantyre has decided to represent him pro bono. Still, the veteran legal mind will need money for fuel and accommodation, as the case is in Lilongwe. "There will also be a need for money for secretariat costs, e.g. stationery, telephone calls, typing etc. Alex, who lives overseas, may also be asked to fly to Malawi at short notice to appear in court. That too needs money. He also needs to tighten both his and his family's security as he is receiving threats left and right."

Kenani disclosed that as the first day, October 18, he had received K1.2 million from well-wishers,

He appealed to well-wishers to support this noble cause of contributions to Stanley Kenani, National Bank of Malawi account No. 1855988, Lilongwe branch. Airtel Money to Mr. Blasto Kenani, +265 999 60 40 48. TNM Mpamba, Mr. Blasto Kenani, +265 882 18 70 44.

Apart from Kamangira, the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources has accused Justice Manda of miscarriage of justice in an issue in which Fargo breached the contract to construct hostels after they were fully paid.