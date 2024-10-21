Malawi: DPP North Accuses MCP-Led Govt of Deceit, Urges Malawians to Give Chakwera a 'Protest Vote in 2025'

The leadership of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the Northern Region has accused the Malawi Congress Party (MCP)-led administration of deceiving Malawians on development.

Led by DPP vice president responsible for the Northern Region, Jappie Mhango, at a political rally in Rumphi on Sunday, the leaders lamented failure by the President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera's government to complete even the development projects his predecessor, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, initiated and started implementing in the region.

Mhango cited Njakwa-Livingstonia Road, Mombera University, Rumphi-Nyika-Nthalire-Chitipa Road, Jenda-Edingeni Road and Kasonkhwe Technical College as some of the projects the DPP administration initiated and started implementing before Chakwera ascended to the presidency through the June 2020 Fresh Presidential Elections.

"Since he became president, Chakwera has done nothing for the north let alone Rumphi where he is married his wife. It's unfortunate that the current administration is failing to complete them," he said.

Mhango cautioned people against being fed with 'more lies' from MCP, warning that Chakwera and his leadership have proven that they do not have the welfare of the people from the north.

The DPP second in command for the Northern Region said the rising cost of living, theft and plunder of public resources through shady deals being initiated at the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), such as the K1.5 trillion petroleum deal, importation of fertilizer from a butchery in the United Kingdom, and the recent K1 trillion fertilizer deal are testaments of a corrupt regime.

He therefore appealed Malawians to register with the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) in large numbers in order for them to vote for Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, who is a tested leader, to redeem this country from all this mess.

In his remarks, the DPP Regional Governor for the North, Reverend Christopher Mzomera Ngwira, assured the people in the region that things will change once Mutharika takes over next year.

Ngwira said it was sad that the Chakwera administration could borrow over K12 trillion in four years, but whose purpose 'no one knows up to now'.

"Chakwera must tell this nation where this money went," he challenged.

During the rally, traditional and community leaders complained about the incessant rising cost of living and lack of transparency and accountability in the implementation of the Affordable Input Program (AIP), accusing the MCP of favoring its followers in the distribution of the inputs.