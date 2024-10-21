Malawi: FCB Bullets Sail Through to Airtel Top 8 Semis

Airtel Top 8 defending champions FCB Nyasa Bullets were made to sweat for their semi-finals berth after beating Civil Service United held them to a goalless draw on Saturday at Civo Stadium in the quarter-finals second leg.

Nevertheless, the draw did no harm in their quest to defend the cup as they reached the semi-finals 2-0 on aggregate after beating the Civil servants by the margin in the first leg at Stadium Stadium in Blantyre.

Bullets had many talking points in the match which would have made them carry the day to complete two-legged victory. But lack of composure and knack to provide the final flourish on their mouth-watering chances betrayed them.

Most notable culprits were Nigerian striker Babatunde Adepoju, who has found his scoring boots after a slow start since joining the team on loan from South Africa second tier Venda Stars.

The same was true with Stanley Billiati and former Silver Striker net burster Gastin Maxwell Phondo.

Among others, Bullets will live to rue the missed chance in the 18th, 27th and 87th minutes when the opportunity availed itself.

Civil had an opportunity to turn the game on its head in the first when an opportunity created by Chikaiko Batson saw Blessings Malinda went begging.

In a post-match interview, Civil Service assistant coach Wilson Chidati said they gave Bullets a good run, but the damaged was caused in the first leg away at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre

"We lost the match in Blantyre during the first leg. We tried to come back into the game today, but the Bullets stood firm to protect their goals," he said.

On the other hand, Bullets assistant Heston Munthali said they breathed a sigh of relief to have reached the semi-finals.

"We are happy to have progressed despite the game ending goalless. The result doesn't matter because we have reached the final. Now we have to focus on the fixture," he said.

Bullets won any available silverware in Malawi with the TNM Super League, FDH Bank Bank, Airtel Top 8 and the inaugural Castel Cup hauled into their trophy cabinet.

But the people's Team chances of emulating the feat is waning as they are struggling in the league.