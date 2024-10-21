Malawi: To Be a Political Force, UTM Needs a Leader Like Michael Usi Who Is a Unifier

analysis

As the UTM Party gears up for its upcoming convention, State Vice President Michael Usi has positioned himself as a unifying force, ready to lead the party while staunchly opposing efforts that threaten to undermine its foundational principles.

With the convention set for November 17, 2024, in Mzuzu City, Usi's declaration of intent to contest for the party presidency reflects not only his commitment but also his awareness of the internal challenges facing UTM.

In his recent address to women party members in Lilongwe, Usi articulated a clear stance against any actions that deviate from the UTM constitution. He emphasized that the party must operate within its established rules, asserting, "I shall not allow party members to operate outside the party's constitution."

This commitment underscores Usi's recognition of the constitution as the bedrock of party integrity and cohesion, especially in a politically charged environment where factions could exploit weaknesses for personal gain.

His reference to UTM's founding alongside former leader Saulos Chilima serves as a powerful reminder of his long-standing dedication to the party's vision. Usi's assertion that he did not seek the presidency but will adhere to constitutional guidelines positions him as a leader who respects democratic processes and values transparency.

Usi's message resonates deeply in a party currently facing threats from divisive elements within its ranks. By addressing the need for discipline and collective decision-making, Usi seeks to quell any discord that may arise from personal ambitions or unchecked power struggles. His warning against individuals announcing decisions without NEC consensus highlights a commitment to collaborative governance, a principle crucial for UTM's long-term stability.

The Vice President's call for unity has garnered support from influential party members, particularly women leaders like Emily Indiya, who echoed his sentiments. Indiya's emphasis on the need for solidarity reflects a broader recognition within the party that internal strife could jeopardize UTM's prospects in the forthcoming elections.

As Usi prepares to lead, he faces a competitive field of five other candidates, all vying for the presidency. The announced K20 million nomination fee has sparked criticism and could potentially alienate grassroots members. However, Usi's firm stance against divisive tactics suggests he will prioritize inclusivity and collective progress over personal ambition.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Political analysts have pointed out that UTM must present a united front if it hopes to compete effectively in the September 2025 elections. Usi's leadership style--focused on collaboration, adherence to the constitution, and active engagement with party members--could be the key to navigating the complexities of party dynamics.

As the convention approaches, Usi's readiness to lead UTM will be tested. His ability to reconcile differing viewpoints while upholding the party's constitutional framework will be critical in determining not just his success but the overall viability of UTM as a formidable political entity.

In a political landscape rife with challenges, Michael Usi's commitment to constitutional governance and unity positions him as a leader who is not only prepared to take the reins of UTM but is also determined to foster a culture of respect and collaboration within the party.

As he moves forward, the eyes of party members and political analysts alike will be watching closely to see if Usi can translate his vision into a cohesive strategy that withstands internal pressures and propels UTM toward a successful future.