South Africa: DA Extends Condolences On the Passing of Princess Sibuyiselwe Buthelezi

21 October 2024
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Francois Rodgers, Mpl - DA KZN Leader

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal extends our sincere condolences to the family of Her Royal Highness Princess Sibuyiselwe Angela Buthelezi daughter to the late Zulu Prime Minister and IFP Founder, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi .

According to a statement released by her family, she passed away in the early hours of this morning after an illness.

She was a Member of Parliament and had played a significant role in ensuring democracy and fighting for unity in our country.

The DA acknowledges the contribution by the Princess and wish her family and loved ones comfort during this difficult time.

