Sudan: MSF Sudan Doctor Pens Heartfelt Plea Amid Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis

Twic / Abyei / Um Rakuba / Khartoum — In an open letter, Dr Mohamed Bashir, a Sudanese medical staff member with Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), shares a poignant message about his current work in Warrap State, South Sudan, urging people, "Do not let Sudan slip from your attention." Since January 2024, he has been leading MSF teams in Twic and Abyei, delivering 16,885 emergency consultations and performing 1,914 surgical operations.

Dr Bashir has extensive experience managing medical operations in Khartoum State and at the Um Rakuba refugee camp in El Gedaref on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, where MSF provided 40,000 outpatient consultations in 2023.

Reflecting on the turmoil in his homeland, Dr Bashir shares, "I once wrote about my experiences during the civil war, not only as a medical humanitarian but also as a Sudanese person." Despite being physically distant from Sudan, he feels a strong connection to the suffering there. "Every news update pulls me back," he says, noting that the devastation contrasts sharply with global headlines that barely notice the suffering.

Dr Bashir believes Sudan has become "forgotten by the media, neglected by political will, and overlooked by humanitarian donor institutions." He expresses frustration at the lack of attention, questioning, "What can I do as an individual?" His answer lies in steadfast support for those impacted by the violence.

In Twic County, he cares for South Sudanese returnees who have faced multiple displacements. Since the outbreak of war in April 2023, thousands of Sudanese refugees have crossed into South Sudan, seeking shelter in crowded camps. "This war continues to torment us," he laments, recounting stories of loss and despair. "Internal borders and front lines have sliced through a nation where lives are lost, homes destroyed, and livelihoods wiped out."

Dr Bashir's family has experienced the chaos first-hand. "They escaped Khartoum, not once but several times in just 18 months," he recalls. "They left everything behind, with no clear path to survival." He also grapples with uncertainty surrounding a relative taken by warring parties over ten months ago.

The challenges for those who flee are relentless. "Floods, disease outbreaks, and a collapsed healthcare system compound the difficulties," he warns. Most hospitals lie in ruins, while the few operational facilities lack essential medicine and resources. "This is deliberate deprivation--a cruel tactic of war," he asserts. "People are left waiting for a miracle, yet more displacement or death looms."

Despite these grim realities, Dr Bashir emphasises the resilience of the human spirit. "As humanitarians, we do everything we can to support those in need. Every small act matters." He serves as the MSF project medical referent at Mayen Abun County Hospital, already overwhelmed with humanitarian needs prior to the recent influx of refugees.

"Here, I witness first-hand the dire conditions faced by those forced to flee Sudan," he explains. "What astonishes me is how overlooked this crisis remains. There is so little mainstream knowledge about the displacement of Sudanese people to South Sudan and other countries, despite the overwhelming needs."

Dr Bashir urges the global community not to ignore Sudan's plight. "At times, it feels as though no one cares, as if Sudan has been deprioritised," he argues. "How much longer can we tolerate this inaction?"