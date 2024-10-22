Sudan: RSF Commander Defects to Sudan Army in a 'Major Blow'

21 October 2024
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

Rufaa — A senior commander in the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan, Abu Agla Keikil, defected to the army along with his troops, in what is seen as a significant blow to the paramilitary group's grip on central Sudan. The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) confirmed the defection on Sunday, hailing Keikil's decision as a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict.

In a statement, the military said Keikil "chose the side of righteousness and the nation" after leaving the RSF, which it condemned as "rebels" pursuing foreign-backed agendas. Keikil's defection comes as the army continues its offensive to retake strategic areas held by the RSF since hostilities erupted in April.

Videos shared online capture Keikil smiling alongside Sudanese army soldiers as local residents celebrate his defection.

Keikil's defection was reportedly secured following negotiations involving military leaders, tribal figures, and his family. He and his forces surrendered near Rufaa in El Gezira, where army operations have intensified in recent days. Military sources believe his decision could shift the balance of power in the region, easing the army's campaign.

Kakil, who founded the Sudan Shield Forces in 2022, was once a critic of the civilian-led government and the Juba Peace Agreement. After initially joining the RSF, his return to the army signals a strategic reversal as the conflict between the two factions drags on.

Reiterating their open-door policy, the SAF urged other RSF members to defect and promised amnesty to those who report to the nearest military command. Keikil's defection, military experts suggest, could embolden others to follow suit, further weakening the RSF's ranks.The RSF had initially denied reports of Keikil's defection, but his appearance in army uniforms, alongside soldiers cheering h

