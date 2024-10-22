Sudan: Widespread Armed Robberies Threaten Central Darfur Residents

Nierteti / Zalingei — Violence and plundering haunt Central Darfur residents, as gunmen repeatedly target civilians on roads and in towns. At least two people were killed by unidentified assailants on separate occasions last week, with many more robbed at gunpoint.

Near Rakwa, 35 kilometres northeast of Zalingei, the capital of Central Darfur, two gunmen on motorcycles shot and killed an 18-year-old girl at the start of last week. The victim's family said the attackers "shot her when she resisted an attempted rape while fetching water from a nearby valley". Despite being taken to Zalingei Hospital, the unnamed victim soon died from her injuries.

In another attack, unidentified gunmen ambushed and killed a truck driver on Wednesday. The fatal attack occurred on the road linking Nierteti, Central Darfur, to Nyala, the capital of South Darfur. Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the gunmen "intercepted the vehicle before shooting the driver", identified as 55-year-old Abulgasim Abdelshakour. He was transferred to Nyala Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. His death has been reported to the police for investigation.

Multiple robberies have also taken place on the roads surrounding Nierteti and Zalingei. On Saturday, gunmen blocked the Kass-Nierteti road, robbing traders and passengers and seizing vehicles, including rickshaws. The day before, gunmen carried out armed robberies on the Zalingei-Abta road, targeting five residents.

Meanwhile, Zalingei residents have reported increased robberies in markets, camps, neighbourhoods, and farms. Witnesses said gunmen stole cash from civilians and traders in the Zalingei and Merin markets last Thursday and Friday. Armed men also "stole mobile phones and a Starlink device from displaced people returning to El Hasaheisa camp", according to local accounts.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) control much of Zalingei and Central Darfur, while the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM-AW), led by Abdelwahid El Nur, controls Nierteti and other areas in Jebel Marra.