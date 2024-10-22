Botswana's Advance Voting Marred By Ballot Paper Shortages

Gaborone — Early voting in Botswana Saturday was marred by irregularities, including a lack of ballot papers, forcing the electoral body to order a re-run in some voting areas. The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has been criticized for mishandling the voting process as concerns mount ahead of the October 30 general election.

Advance voting was open to more than 12,000 polling officers, plus thousands of police officers and army personnel.

Jefferson Siamisang, secretary of the IEC, said his office did not anticipate the large turnout, which he said caused ballot papers to run out.

In some of the 61 constituencies, Siamisang said there were irregularities to do with the ballot papers and voter roll. In these areas, re-runs have been ordered for next weekend.

"We apologize to the voters and plead with them to go vote again on Saturday in areas that were affected by the irregularities. We will be better prepared to ensure citizens are able to exercise their right on Election Day," he said.

The conduct of the advance voting by the IEC has attracted criticism from political parties, including the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

BDP spokesperson, Kgalalelo Kentse said the IEC must address the situation to ensure voters can exercise their right to vote.

Opposition Botswana Congress Party (BCP) president, Dumelang Saleshando said his party is considering legal action against the electoral body.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are very concerned with what happened today. It is clear that the IEC was not prepared to conduct the elections," he said. "We do not want the IEC to deny citizens the right to vote on October 30 just because the electoral body is disorganized. If need be, we will take matters to court."

Opposition coalition Umbrella for Democratic Change said it was evident that there are efforts to rig the election. The UDC will lead other opposition parties in a protest scheduled for Saturday over election concerns.

Political analyst Adam Phetlhe said public perception of the IEC has been eroded following Saturday's events.

"The weekend fiasco has exposed the IEC for what it is, and it somehow confirms the widely held view that the IEC is a compromised organization which is not prepared to hold the general elections next week," he said.

Phetlhe said the situation will help advance claims from opposition parties that the poll will be rigged.

"The opposition parties are taking advantage of the situation to portray the IEC in a bad light. But I think in the absence of any credible evidence to suggest there will be vote rigging, it is something else. But that is what opposition parties do in these kinds of circumstances," he said.

For Botswana voters abroad, 10 out of 51 polling stations experienced ballot paper shortages and the IEC says those affected will also be allowed to vote this Saturday.